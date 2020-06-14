/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:19 PM
164 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Leon Valley, TX
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Leon Valley
32 Units Available
Forest Oaks
6313 Evers Road, Leon Valley, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
643 sqft
Look no further for great apartment living - because you've found it at Forest Oaks Apartments! Our beautiful community in San Antonio, Texas is ideally located to give you the best dining, shopping, and entertainment that the area has to offer.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Seneca-Sun Valley
1 Unit Available
6300 Rue Marielyne St
6300 Rue Marie Lyne Street, Leon Valley, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
739 sqft
This property has a wonderful feel with its mature trees, pool area, great views from the apartments. Excellent Northside ISD schools. Close access to Loop 410 and shopping make this a great choice.
Results within 1 mile of Leon Valley
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Diamond Ridge
5235 Glen Ridge Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$781
647 sqft
Welcome to all that Diamond Ridge Apartment Homes and the great city of San Antonio has to offer! The convenience of having it all right at your fingertips. Easy access to restaurants, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
30 Units Available
Aspire Roxbury
6202 Roxbury Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$896
736 sqft
Ingram Park Mall and Sea World are just minutes from this property. Walk-in closets provide plenty of space, and granite countertops look luxurious. Amenities include a media room and pool, and the property is pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
1 Unit Available
Pecan Hill
5420 Callaghan Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
600 sqft
At Last, This Is What Youve Been Searching For. - Newly renovated one bedroom apartment home for rent. Brand new faux wood flooring, new carpet and upgraded appliances in select apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
11 Units Available
Amber Hill
5335 NW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
672 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Amber Hill in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:22pm
53 Units Available
Atrium Commons
8727 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$669
567 sqft
Newly renovated homes with spacious floor plans and designer cabinetry. Residents get access to a cafe, pool and gym. Close to South Texas Medical Center. Easy access to I-10.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:40pm
$
34 Units Available
Knoll Crest Apartments
5700 N Knoll, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
792 sqft
Our community provides beautiful apartment homes and townhomes nestled into a quiet neighborhood where quality living is a way of life.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:23pm
$
14 Units Available
Lodge at Timberhill
5544 Timberhill, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
482 sqft
Escape to The Lodge at Timberhill Apartments! Conveniently located just minutes from Route 410 and Ingram Park Mall. Stop by to see us today.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:45pm
$
Alamo Farmsteads
41 Units Available
Retreat At Medical Center
6101 Whitby Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$689
635 sqft
This beautiful property provides residents with swimming pools, online payments and picnic areas. Apartments feature washer/dryer connections, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Convenient to the Leon Vista Trailhead and shopping along Babcock Road.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
56 Units Available
The Abbey at Medical Center
5450 Rowley Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$729
650 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments feature wood inspired flooring, brand new energy-efficient black appliances, bathroom vanity lighting and more. The community features a lagoon-style pool, tiered waterfall and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
38 Units Available
The Park On Wurzbach
4707 Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,084
778 sqft
This luxury community is just a few minutes from I-410. On-site pool, game room, gym, fire pit, and coffee bar. Walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and hardwood floors throughout. Smoke-free units.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Westchase
7820 Woodchase, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
513 sqft
Recently renovated community with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and fireplaces. On-site amenities offer everything for the active person, including a pool, playground, tennis and basketball court, courtyard, and business center. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Thunderbird Hills
5 Units Available
Liberty Ridge Apartments
5940 NW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$706
652 sqft
Liberty Ridge, your place to call home! Located near some of San Antonio's largest employers such as Lackland AFB (15 min away) and USAA (10 min away).
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Eckhert Crossing
41 Units Available
Hillstone at Prue
6674 Prue Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
666 sqft
Sit back and relax in style in your beautiful home at Azul. Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes are offered for your consideration.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Eckhert Crossing
45 Units Available
Firewheel
6155 Eckhert Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
762 sqft
Apartments include walk-in closets, patios or balconies, and in-unit laundry. Community features a 24-hour gym, pool and fire pit. Trash valet available. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Highpoint South
7110 Wurzbach Road - 302, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
Newly Renovated One BD-Med Center SA - Newly renovated one bedroom for rent in the Medical Center of San Antonio. Brand new faux wood appliances, new carpet and upgraded appliances in select units.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:44pm
17 Units Available
Deer Oaks
7230 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
618 sqft
Updated apartments located near the I-410 Beltway and close to St. Mary's University and Ingram Park Mall. Units with air conditioning, tile flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
$
28 Units Available
Addison Medical Center Apartments
2810 Babcock Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,214
762 sqft
Designed for elegance and comfort, Addison features unparalleled community amenities, exceptional interior finished, and a refined - but unpretentious - atmosphere.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:43pm
28 Units Available
Valencia at Medical
5111 Glen Ridge Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
893 sqft
A larger community. Recently renovated. Larger homes with new appliances, fully equipped kitchens, and washer and dryer hookups. On-site pools, fitness center, spa, and tennis courts. Near the VA hospital and I-40.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Woodlawn Hills
7 Units Available
The Mirabella
1955 Bandera Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
650 sqft
A perfect fit for San Antonio’s 55 and better! Spacious, well-equipped 1 and 2 bedroom apartments that allow for comfortable living. More than just a place to live this community promotes an active social life with its many community amenities.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Eckhert Crossing
35 Units Available
The Abbey at Grande Oaks
6418 Eckhert Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,029
934 sqft
Luxury gated community with beach front entry-style pool and tanning deck, basketball court and athletic club. Units feature large windows, black kitchen appliances and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
19 Units Available
Richland Trace Apartments
7791 Woodchase, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
604 sqft
STUNNING, REMODELED APARTMERNTS with contemporary finishes, features and fixtures.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 06:03pm
2 Units Available
Courtland Heights
5940 Danny Kaye Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
599 sqft
Courtland Heights offers pet friendly 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes in San Antonio's Medical center, near VIA bus line, Loop 410 and IH-10. Wood plank flooring, plush carpet, kitchen appliances and washer & dryer in every apartment home.
