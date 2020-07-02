All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 22 2019 at 10:28 AM

904 Cohn Street

904 Cohn Street · No Longer Available
Location

904 Cohn Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous, spacious, and bright! Fresh paint and new carpet in bedrooms!Great location, steps to trendy Washington restaurants and bars AND serene Memorial Park! 2 car garage and street parking for 3rd car! 3 good size bedrooms with their own bathrooms. Shiny wood floors accent the open concept living space with big windows on each side. Newer granite and backsplash in kitchen! Spacious master bedroom with tall ceilings and luxury bath. Wow! Small backyard perfect for BBQ's or to let the dog out! Small townhome complex of only 6 homes for a quiet oasis right in the middle of the city!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 Cohn Street have any available units?
904 Cohn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 904 Cohn Street have?
Some of 904 Cohn Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 Cohn Street currently offering any rent specials?
904 Cohn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Cohn Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 904 Cohn Street is pet friendly.
Does 904 Cohn Street offer parking?
Yes, 904 Cohn Street offers parking.
Does 904 Cohn Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 904 Cohn Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Cohn Street have a pool?
No, 904 Cohn Street does not have a pool.
Does 904 Cohn Street have accessible units?
Yes, 904 Cohn Street has accessible units.
Does 904 Cohn Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 904 Cohn Street has units with dishwashers.

