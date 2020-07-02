904 Cohn Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous, spacious, and bright! Fresh paint and new carpet in bedrooms!Great location, steps to trendy Washington restaurants and bars AND serene Memorial Park! 2 car garage and street parking for 3rd car! 3 good size bedrooms with their own bathrooms. Shiny wood floors accent the open concept living space with big windows on each side. Newer granite and backsplash in kitchen! Spacious master bedroom with tall ceilings and luxury bath. Wow! Small backyard perfect for BBQ's or to let the dog out! Small townhome complex of only 6 homes for a quiet oasis right in the middle of the city!!