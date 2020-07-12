/
south main
243 Apartments for rent in South Main, Houston, TX
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
18 Units Available
Advenir at the Med Center
9955 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,746
1154 sqft
Two-tone paint, crown molding and nine-foot ceilings for elegant living. Resident events. Walking trail around community pond. Less than a mile to I-610.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
24 Units Available
Connection At Buffalo Pointe
10201 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$997
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1523 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, just south of 610 on the new Buffalo Speedway extension. Luxurious units include laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Community includes basketball court, pool and courtyard.
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
31 Units Available
The Edge at City Centre
8410 W Bartell Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
898 sqft
Prime location near the Medical Center, the Museum District, Downtown and Rice Village. One- and two-bedroom apartments with private patios, fireplaces and new upgrades. Two year-round swimming pools and a resident clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
42 Units Available
The Morgan
2401 Westridge Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
844 sqft
The Morgan apartment homes offer a first-class lifestyle thanks to our prime location, lavish amenities, and spacious floor plan options.
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
9 Units Available
The Wilcox
2400 South Loop West, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
844 sqft
Located among the Main and Medical Center neighborhoods, The Wilcox offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments homes including townhome style layouts.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
21 Units Available
ARIUM City Lake
8877 Lakes at 610 Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1208 sqft
Located near I-610 and just minutes from the Houston Astrodome. One- and two-bedroom units come with granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplace. Gated complex includes clubhouse, pool, garage and courtyard.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
29 Units Available
Aspire At 610
8900 Lakes at 610 Drive, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,165
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1181 sqft
Aspire at 610 is setting a new standard for elegant living in Houston's Medical Center. Our luxurious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments deliver a custom-home feeling, with bright, open floor plans and upscale designer finishes throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
41 Units Available
Beacon at Buffalo Pointe
10301 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1420 sqft
Newly renovated units with spacious closets, garden tub, vaulted ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Community features include media center, garage, concierge services and fitness center. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
29 Units Available
Cortland Med Center
9111 Lakes at 610 Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,114
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,212
1157 sqft
Handy living amenities, including package receiving, trash valet, e-payments and coffee bar. Quick access to Loop 610 and American-style buffet chains and Asian-fusion restaurants. Furnished units with extra storage for convenience.
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
54 Units Available
The Fountains at Almeda
9000 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1118 sqft
An expansive clubhouse, virtual golf and a poolside fireplace delight. Interiors feature full-size, in-unit laundry, detached garages and built-in computer niches. Near NRG Stadium and I-610.
Results within 1 mile of South Main
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
The Daphne
1800 El Paseo St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
856 sqft
The Daphne Apartments in Houston, Texas Come visit The Daphe Apartments (formerly known as Parque View) and find your new home today! The Daphne Apartments offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments with furnished options for medical stays.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
26 Units Available
Maroneal
2222 Maroneal St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,158
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1368 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Mid-rise apartment complex with peaceful courtyard and pool. Located just minutes from downtown, a Medical Center and nearby shopping and dining. Modern finishes like stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer in unit.
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
49 Units Available
Harvest Hill
8282 Cambridge St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$956
856 sqft
A comfortable development offering plenty of amenities, these units are pet-friendly and offer dishwashers, walk-in closets, on-site laundry, air conditioning, fireplaces and new ranges in each kitchen. In a chic community near shopping and dining.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
55 Units Available
Scotland Yard
2250 Holly Hall St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$806
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$958
914 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
38 Units Available
Monaco at Main
8333 Braesmain Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,087
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,441
1276 sqft
All units installed with new kitchen lighting packages/fixtures. Newly designed clubhouse on-site where staff plans to host many events. Very nice and understanding staff. Large fitness center available residents.
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
19 Units Available
Elle at the Medical Center
8181 el Mundo St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,212
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1467 sqft
A sparkling pool surrounded by palm trees, beautiful courtyard and impressive clubhouse are available to residents. Shopping and dining are easily accessible thanks to nearby Interstate 610. Attached garages are available in this gated community.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
17 Units Available
VIE at the Medical Center
8300 el Mundo St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$881
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1030 sqft
Just northwest of the Highway 610/Freeway 288 intersection, these partially furnished, one- and two-bedroom apartments are in the heart of Houston. Pet-friendly, the complex also has a pool, courtyard and a gym.
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
10 Units Available
Melia Medical Center
8383 El Mundo St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1178 sqft
Elegant pool with fountain. Expansive fitness center with cardio theater, free weights. Open homes flooded with natural light. Bay window options with many floor plans. Reach 288 and I-610 in minutes flat.
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
21 Units Available
Monarch Medical Center
8380 El Mundo St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
865 sqft
Lush landscaping with creeks. Fitness center with cardio equipment and free weights. Walk-in closet with each bedroom. Immediate access to I-610 and 288.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
The Terraces on Brompton
7315 Brompton St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$797
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$981
912 sqft
Easy access to public transportation and I-610. Close to Barnes & Noble, Walgreens, and many other important locations. Units renovated with designer hardware and lighting. Property has a sparkling pool with a sundeck, and residents love to use the free access to provided washer/dryers.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
28 Units Available
The Lanesborough Apartments
1819 S Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,132
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1206 sqft
Fitness center with machines and free weights, spinning room, yoga/pilates studio, and group classes. Furnished apartments and seven-month leases available. Less than a mile to Texas Medical Center and Braes Bayou.
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
34 Units Available
Weston Medical Center Apartments
7510 Brompton Rd, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$970
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1253 sqft
Community amenities include five pools, Wi-Fi access, and bike racks. Located near the Shops At 3 Corners and North Braeswood Boulevard with proximity to I-610. Apartments have extra storage and spacious closets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
28 Units Available
8181 Med Center
8181 Fannin St, Houston, TX
Studio
$967
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$989
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,101
864 sqft
Resident movie theater with seating for ove ra dozen. Two swimming pools and wading pool with WiFi access. Located in the Inner Loop, and walking distance to Reliant Park Light Rail Station.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
27 Units Available
Greenbriar Park
7777 Greenbriar Road, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,084
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,211
1046 sqft
This modern, charming community is located near bike and running trails, as well as the medical denter and zoo. On-site amenities include a gym, two pools and a sundeck. Homes are pet-friendly.
