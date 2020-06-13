80 Apartments for rent in Richmond, TX

Neighborhoods of Richmond

Cumings: Located in the northwest section of Richmond, this neighborhood features the typical newer, larger homes that the city is known for. Waterfront properties are available at the southern edge of the neighborhood where it is bordered by the Brazos River. The close proximity to George Park on the other side of the river is the neighborhood's claim to fame, The Swinging Door, which many consider the best barbecue spot makes this a desirable place to live. Which explains why much of the property is owner occupied and vacancy rates are low. House rentals can be found here, but you should be prepared for it to take a bit longer than finding a Kardashian on a reality TV show.

Pecan Grove: West of Cumings, Pecan Grove can be considered more of the same in terms of housing size and owner occupancy. However, it is not only one of the best-named neighborhoods, it also features more established properties, built as early as 1970. No fear for those insisting that their home not be older than Justin Bieber, there are a few newer builds throughout Pecan Grove. Maybe it's the rarity of more mature properties or the love of the area's Figure Four Lake, but this location has some of the area's lowest vacancy rates.

New Territory: Home to both the Old River Lake and Horseshoe Lake, this area makes waterfront living an option. The New Territory, much like the New Kids on the Block, was developed in the latter half of the 20th century. Although new may no longer be an apt description, the more mature properties built between 1970 and 1999 are in high demand. Another unique trait of this area is the availability of apartment complexes for those looking for an apartment to rent in Richmond.

City Center: Located in the exact center of Richmond, this neighborhood features properties typical of the area along with apartment complexes. It is more walkable than some neighborhoods, but access to a car is still needed if you are going to do more than lounge at the neighborhood's Fort Bend Country Club. Rental properties such as studio apartments for rent in City Center will keep you in close proximity to Fort Bend Museum, George Memorial Library, and the Brazos River.

Thompsons: If you are hoping to rock your jeans and work boots while shopping at the local tack shop this is undoubtedly your neighborhood. A rural neighborhood that still features primarily newer builds with a bevy of bedrooms, and is mainly owner occupied. Finding a place to display your mason jars packed with wildflower bouquets is slightly easier here than in other Richmond neighborhoods as there tend to be more available properties.