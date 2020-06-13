80 Apartments for rent in Richmond, TX📍
Texas's large size means that it is the easiest piece of any USA puzzle and that having a car is a big plus. With so much space, things are spread out and few areas are designed to be completely walkable. That being said, rest assured you can still get your fill of the outdoors and that humid Texas heat, so ideal for maintaining big hair, at any of Richmond's parks. Many of the homes in the area are known for being built after 2000 and offering 3 to 5 bedrooms on average, but there is always the option to go bigger. Richmond is divided into named neighborhoods, as well as sub-areas so small less than a few dozen people reside there. When considering neighborhoods it is easier to focus on the larger areas than the multitude of sub-areas within each neighborhood.
Cumings: Located in the northwest section of Richmond, this neighborhood features the typical newer, larger homes that the city is known for. Waterfront properties are available at the southern edge of the neighborhood where it is bordered by the Brazos River. The close proximity to George Park on the other side of the river is the neighborhood's claim to fame, The Swinging Door, which many consider the best barbecue spot makes this a desirable place to live. Which explains why much of the property is owner occupied and vacancy rates are low. House rentals can be found here, but you should be prepared for it to take a bit longer than finding a Kardashian on a reality TV show.
Pecan Grove: West of Cumings, Pecan Grove can be considered more of the same in terms of housing size and owner occupancy. However, it is not only one of the best-named neighborhoods, it also features more established properties, built as early as 1970. No fear for those insisting that their home not be older than Justin Bieber, there are a few newer builds throughout Pecan Grove. Maybe it's the rarity of more mature properties or the love of the area's Figure Four Lake, but this location has some of the area's lowest vacancy rates.
New Territory: Home to both the Old River Lake and Horseshoe Lake, this area makes waterfront living an option. The New Territory, much like the New Kids on the Block, was developed in the latter half of the 20th century. Although new may no longer be an apt description, the more mature properties built between 1970 and 1999 are in high demand. Another unique trait of this area is the availability of apartment complexes for those looking for an apartment to rent in Richmond.
City Center: Located in the exact center of Richmond, this neighborhood features properties typical of the area along with apartment complexes. It is more walkable than some neighborhoods, but access to a car is still needed if you are going to do more than lounge at the neighborhood's Fort Bend Country Club. Rental properties such as studio apartments for rent in City Center will keep you in close proximity to Fort Bend Museum, George Memorial Library, and the Brazos River.
Thompsons: If you are hoping to rock your jeans and work boots while shopping at the local tack shop this is undoubtedly your neighborhood. A rural neighborhood that still features primarily newer builds with a bevy of bedrooms, and is mainly owner occupied. Finding a place to display your mason jars packed with wildflower bouquets is slightly easier here than in other Richmond neighborhoods as there tend to be more available properties.
Living in Richmond can in many ways be whatever you make it out to be. Country clubbing, eating barbecue and stocking up on fancy cowboy boots is as easily done as canning, exploring the Richmond Farmer's Market, and horseback riding. Houston is close enough to visit for concerts, shopping, and sitting in traffic jams while still far enough away to pay no attention to the Loop.
June 2020 Richmond Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Richmond Rent Report. Richmond rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Richmond rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Richmond rents decline sharply over the past month
Richmond rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Richmond stand at $1000 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,224 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Richmond's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Houston Metro
While rent prices have decreased in Richmond over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.
- Sugar Land has the most expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,546; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.0% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.
Richmond rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have fallen slightly in Richmond, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Richmond is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 1.1% in Dallas.
- Richmond's median two-bedroom rent of $1,224 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Richmond.
- While rents in Richmond fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Richmond than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Richmond.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.