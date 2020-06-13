19 Apartments for rent in Galveston, TX📍
Not exactly, but for all practical purposes, yes (Now you’re really confused, aren’t you?). Technically, Galveston Island consists of two cities, Galveston and Jamaica Beach, but since all but about a thousand people on the island live in Galveston City, we’ll just assume you’re in the market for a rental in that part of town. Got it? Sort of? Good enough.
Galveston serves up a plethora of attractions, including miles of pristine beachfronts, a water park, numerous historical museums and neighborhoods, and the world-renowned Moody Gardens.
The downtown area, including the Strand, features a variety of renovated 19th century and brand-new high rises, lofts, and condos and also puts tenants within walking distance of countless pubs, clubs, eateries, boutiques, art galleries, shops, and office buildings. Other popular areas include the storied San Jacinto and the Kempner Park neighborhood. No two areas are exactly alike, but rest assured they all have an ample number of rentals just waiting for renters like you to sweep them up.
Obviously, the easiest way to navigate the streets of Galveston is with your own set of wheels, but many apartment dwellers rely on nothing but their own two feet to get around. The most bustling parts of town – the Strand, the historic downtown district, and the Seawall Blvd. area – are extremely walker-friendly and are located in close proximity to a variety of apartments. The Island Transit city buses run a limited number of routes as well, but keep in mind that the further you get from the inner core, the less likely you are to be able to rely on public transit.
As long as you’re looking to rent an apartment and not a house (and no, we’re not just saying this because we’re apartment geeks!), your renting adventures will be mostly smooth sailing. Rental houses, unfortunately, are often difficult to score in the city. Apartments, by contrast, are easier to come by. Waiting lists are rare, and landlords run move-in specials frequently, so as long as you have a decent renting/credit history (or a respectable co-signer) and a regular source of income, you’ll have your choice of apartments in paradise. The only exceptions are the renovated Victorian lofts downtown, which are in high demand and are often at full capacity.
Finally, don’t assume your apartment is in tip-top shape when your landlord hands you the keys. Give your new place the white glove treatment and check over everything carefully before settling in. Best of luck, ladies and gents, and welcome to Galveston!