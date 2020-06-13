Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:22 PM

19 Apartments for rent in Galveston, TX

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:08pm
Offatts Bayou
48 Units Available
Island Bay Resort Apartment Homes
7400 Jones Dr, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$892
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
980 sqft
Perfect location close to Scholes International Airport and Lake Madeline. Beautiful community in walking distance to Moody Gardens and Schlitterbahn. Business center and 24-hour gym. Large apartments with modern finishes.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
Pirates Cove
36 Units Available
Campeche Cove
3428 Cove View Blvd, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1071 sqft
Affordable residential community within walking distance of the beach. Interior upgrades include raised panel cabinets, faux wood flooring, brushed nickel fixtures, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Lasker Park
20 Units Available
Park at Cedar Lawn Apartments
4400 Avenue N, Galveston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$840
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1295 sqft
In the heart of Galveston Island just blocks from Seawall Boulevard and the Galveston pier, a 1930s Marine Corps hospital was transformed into charming apartments. Recently renovated interiors feature upgraded cabinets and granite counters.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Central City
9 Units Available
Captain's Landing
3102 69th St, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$723
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
892 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:29pm
Lindale
50 Units Available
Carelton Courtyard
215 Market St, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
880 sqft
Carelton Courtyard Apartments in Galveston, Texas will enrich your lifestyle with distinctive apartment living.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Campeche Cove
20 Units Available
The Club of the Isle
3433 Cove View Blvd, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,094
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1466 sqft
All units updated with granite countertops and other amenities. Residents host community-binding events very often using the on-site pool, clubhouse, and sand volleyball court as possible venues.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Central City
8 Units Available
Stewart's Landing
3002 69th St, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$803
900 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 03:07am
University of Texas Medical Branch
16 Units Available
Villa Marina
210 Strand St, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
Located just minutes from the University of Texas. Amenities include high-speed wired internet, community laundry, swimming pool, and clubhouse. Pet-friendly units with faux-granite counters and tile floors.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
Lake Madeline
13 Units Available
Ashton Place Apartments
3219 69th St, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
Great location just a block from the seawall and close to dining, shopping and nightlife. Two sparkling pools, playground and sundeck. Modern kitchens with Cherry and Walnut cabinets.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:10pm
East End Historic District
6 Units Available
University Place
711 8th St Mary's Blvd, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$857
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
936 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at University Place in Galveston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Galveston
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:31pm
7 Units Available
Coral Manor
729 5th Avenue North, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
675 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1300 sqft
COMFORT MEETS QUALITY AT CORAL MANOR
Results within 10 miles of Galveston
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
4 Units Available
Lakewood
2410 24th St N, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
785 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakewood in Texas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:36pm
9 Units Available
Pointe Ann
1225 10th St N, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
$747
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$864
1048 sqft
EXPERIENCE THE QUALITY LIFESTYLE OF POINTE ANN
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:33pm
48 Units Available
The Five Points at Texas Apartments
2902 Texas Ave, Texas City, TX
Studio
$799
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$914
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
800 sqft
Welcome to The Five Points at Texas Apartments, a premier apartment community in Texas City, Texas. As a resident of The Five Points at Texas Apartments, you will be pleased to take advantage of endless comfort while enjoying affordable living.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
6 Units Available
The Life at Emerald Oaks
7440 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX
1 Bedroom
$973
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1035 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Emerald Oaks, located in Hitchcock, TX. Our spacious apartment homes were designed with you in mind! We are delighted to offer six floor plan options with one, two, and three bedrooms.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:40pm
18 Units Available
Stone Ridge
1115 Highway 146 N, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
886 sqft
Modern kitchens feature updated appliances. Pristine landscaping surrounds a resort-style pool and hot tub. Pet-friendly, with no weight restrictions on dogs. Immediate access to Emmett F Lowry Expressway.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
8 Units Available
Costa Mariposa
7555 Medical Center Drive, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$863
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,056
1078 sqft
Ideally located in Texas City just 37 miles SE of downtown Houston, 3 minutes north of LaMarque and 5 minutes from Interstate 45. The property is also across the street from H2U and Mainland Medical Center and minutes from major retailers.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:04pm
43 Units Available
The Retreat at Texas City
7500 Emmett F Lowry Expy, Texas City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$990
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$937
1244 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site clubhouse, pool, gym and business center. Inside the units, a full range of appliances and washer/dryer hookups are available. Mainland Crossing Shopping Center is right down the road.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:17pm
3 Units Available
The Veranda
3700 9th Ave N, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to Galveston Island, the Clear Lake area, and the Kemah Waterfront through the nearby Highway 146. Very close proximity to nearby shops, dining, and parks.

Median Rent in Galveston

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Galveston is $882, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,080.
Studio
$779
1 Bed
$882
2 Beds
$1,080
3+ Beds
$1,473
City GuideGalveston
Howdy, Lone Star leasers, and welcome to your Galveston apartment hunting HQ! Located on the picturesque Texas Gulf Coast just 45 miles southeast of Houston, Galveston Island boasts an unbeatable tropical climate and a wide range of apartments to meet the needs of all its residents. Interested in joining the nearly 50,000 proud islanders who call Galveston home? Uh … yeah! Luckily, you’ve come to the right place, because we have the answers to all the questions that have surely been driving y...
I’m confused. Are Galveston and Galveston Island the same place?

Not exactly, but for all practical purposes, yes (Now you’re really confused, aren’t you?). Technically, Galveston Island consists of two cities, Galveston and Jamaica Beach, but since all but about a thousand people on the island live in Galveston City, we’ll just assume you’re in the market for a rental in that part of town. Got it? Sort of? Good enough.

What’s the atmosphere in Galveston?

Galveston serves up a plethora of attractions, including miles of pristine beachfronts, a water park, numerous historical museums and neighborhoods, and the world-renowned Moody Gardens.

What are the neighborhoods?

The downtown area, including the Strand, features a variety of renovated 19th century and brand-new high rises, lofts, and condos and also puts tenants within walking distance of countless pubs, clubs, eateries, boutiques, art galleries, shops, and office buildings. Other popular areas include the storied San Jacinto and the Kempner Park neighborhood. No two areas are exactly alike, but rest assured they all have an ample number of rentals just waiting for renters like you to sweep them up.

Will I need a car to get around the island?

Obviously, the easiest way to navigate the streets of Galveston is with your own set of wheels, but many apartment dwellers rely on nothing but their own two feet to get around. The most bustling parts of town – the Strand, the historic downtown district, and the Seawall Blvd. area – are extremely walker-friendly and are located in close proximity to a variety of apartments. The Island Transit city buses run a limited number of routes as well, but keep in mind that the further you get from the inner core, the less likely you are to be able to rely on public transit.

Is there anything special I need to know about renting in Galveston?

As long as you’re looking to rent an apartment and not a house (and no, we’re not just saying this because we’re apartment geeks!), your renting adventures will be mostly smooth sailing. Rental houses, unfortunately, are often difficult to score in the city. Apartments, by contrast, are easier to come by. Waiting lists are rare, and landlords run move-in specials frequently, so as long as you have a decent renting/credit history (or a respectable co-signer) and a regular source of income, you’ll have your choice of apartments in paradise. The only exceptions are the renovated Victorian lofts downtown, which are in high demand and are often at full capacity.

Finally, don’t assume your apartment is in tip-top shape when your landlord hands you the keys. Give your new place the white glove treatment and check over everything carefully before settling in. Best of luck, ladies and gents, and welcome to Galveston!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Galveston?
In Galveston, the median rent is $779 for a studio, $882 for a 1-bedroom, $1,080 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,473 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Galveston, check out our monthly Galveston Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Galveston?
Some of the colleges located in the Galveston area include The University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston College, University of Houston-Clear Lake, San Jacinto Community College, and Baylor College of Medicine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Galveston?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Galveston from include Houston, Pasadena, Spring, Pearland, and Baytown.

