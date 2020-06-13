19 Apartments for rent in Galveston, TX

Will I need a car to get around the island?

Obviously, the easiest way to navigate the streets of Galveston is with your own set of wheels, but many apartment dwellers rely on nothing but their own two feet to get around. The most bustling parts of town – the Strand, the historic downtown district, and the Seawall Blvd. area – are extremely walker-friendly and are located in close proximity to a variety of apartments. The Island Transit city buses run a limited number of routes as well, but keep in mind that the further you get from the inner core, the less likely you are to be able to rely on public transit.