/
/
angleton
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:31 PM
31 Apartments for rent in Angleton, TX📍
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:00am
8 Units Available
Angleton Manor
1100 Buchta Rd, Angleton, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
975 sqft
Angleton Manor - Offers one and two bedroom spacious apartments that can include Washer & Dryer connections, a cozy fireplace, spacious walk-in closet, private patio and exterior storage. Water, sewer and trash is included.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
The Cambridge
301 Cannan Dr, Angleton, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
936 sqft
Quiet, comfortable living in excellently maintained apartment homes, outstanding amenities, and a convenient location are just a few of the benefits of making the Cambridge Apartments Angleton your home.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1429 Northview Dr
1429 Northview Drive, Angleton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1281 sqft
- (RLNE4822515)
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
917 Robinhood Lane
917 Robinhood Lane, Angleton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1134 sqft
Cute & cozy 2 bedroom one bath home in perfect location. Fresh paint throughout, new blinds. Window unit ACs included. Kitchen open to dining area. Laundry in house. Large backyard with storage shed. Updated oversized tile shower.
1 of 1
Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
832 S Anderson
832 South Anderson Street, Angleton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1104 sqft
832 S Anderson Available 01/01/20 - (RLNE4707540)
Results within 1 mile of Angleton
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
20 Units Available
Brazos Crossing
4501 Brazosport Blvd N, Richwood, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1252 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
30 Hollychase Street
30 Hollychase St, Brazoria County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1887 sqft
Get enchanted with this beautiful full brick home on Half an Acre lot. This spacious & open floor plan home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.
Results within 5 miles of Angleton
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
14 Units Available
Plantation Park
100 Cactus St, Lake Jackson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to the Nolan Ryan Expressway and Morrison Park. Units include air conditioning, dishwasher, extra storage, and in-unit laundry. Community features pool table, pool, parking and BBQ grills.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 06:03pm
134 Units Available
Vanderbilt Apartments
101 Hackberry St, Clute, TX
1 Bedroom
$660
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
845 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1050 sqft
Providing amenities from a shimmering swimming pool and tennis court area, to a refined kitchen with spacious closets indoors, Vanderbilt will provide you with the most comfortable living experience available.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
20 Units Available
The Life at Forest View
201 Hackberry St, Clute, TX
1 Bedroom
$635
557 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$802
818 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,138
1069 sqft
Community features swimming pool, dog park, basketball court and resident clubhouse. Each apartment has washer and dryer connection, ceiling fans and dishwasher. Close to Justin Hurst Wildlife Management Area, Oyster Creek and Surfside Beach.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
12 Units Available
East Bank at Richwood Village
100 Creekwood Landing Drive, Richwood, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
11 Units Available
Costa Verde
101 Verde Dr, Clute, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$881
1167 sqft
Work, run errands or hit the beach everything is close to Costa Verde! Located in Clute, Texas just minutes from the Gulf of Mexico. Choose from Spacious 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments and townhomes – this is affordable living with style!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 06:20pm
21 Units Available
Palms of Lake Jackson
440 Highway 332, Lake Jackson, TX
Studio
$975
1100 sqft
1 Bedroom
$725
680 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
Situated in the Lake Jackson, Texas, you'll find our charming community offers an impressive array of features and advantages.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
12 Units Available
Edgewater
514 That Way, Lake Jackson, TX
1 Bedroom
$927
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1153 sqft
Edgewater is Lake Jackson's Premiere Apartment Home Community.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:34pm
52 Units Available
The Lodge At Timbercreek
200 Timbercreek Dr, Richwood, TX
1 Bedroom
$673
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$853
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1300 sqft
Finding beautiful apartment homes in Texas has never been easier. Come live at The Lodge at Timbercreek Apartments and enjoy luxurious living. The Lodge at Timbercreek is nestled in a lovely Richwood neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
30 Units Available
LakeVue
200 E Brazoswood Dr, Clute, TX
1 Bedroom
$533
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,005
1122 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Lakeside living near the Gulf Coast.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:49pm
$
5 Units Available
Brentwood
510 That Way St, Lake Jackson, TX
1 Bedroom
$889
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
931 sqft
Brentwood Apartments offer all the comforts of home in an ideal location in a well-kept residential area. We are located just minutes from everything you need.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
547 James St
547 James Street, Clute, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1164 sqft
- (RLNE3842035)
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1511 Ave E
1511 Avenue East, Danbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$949
976 sqft
- (RLNE5569981)
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
329 Cypress
329 Cypress Street, Lake Jackson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
986 sqft
- (RLNE5046835)
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
51 Mimosa Ct
51 Mimosa Court, Lake Jackson, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,249
1552 sqft
- (RLNE3311275)
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
201 HUISACHE STREET
201 Huisache Street, Lake Jackson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1072 sqft
NICE 3 BEDROOM LEASE HOME - NICE 3 BEDROOM LEASE HOME (RLNE5817479)
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
110 Heather Lane, Suite 101
110 Heather Lane, Lake Jackson, TX
Studio
$1,195
1200 sqft
Office Space - Reception Area, 3 offices, kitchen/break room & restroom Approx 1200 sf of office space. Reception area, 3 offices, kitchen/break area and restroom.
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
31910 Amberjack Drive
31910 Amberjack Drive, Richwood, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3590 sqft
This 1.5-story sits on a quiet 3 acre lot with a natural pond.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Angleton, the median rent is $612 for a studio, $694 for a 1-bedroom, $849 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,158 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Angleton, check out our monthly Angleton Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Angleton area include University of Houston-Clear Lake, San Jacinto Community College, The University of Texas Medical Branch, Baylor College of Medicine, and Galveston College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Angleton from include Houston, Pasadena, Pearland, Baytown, and League City.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TXPasadena, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TXStafford, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXClute, TXChannelview, TX