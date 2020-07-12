/
memorial
255 Apartments for rent in Memorial, Houston, TX
42 Units Available
Broadstone Energy Park
880 Highway 6 S, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,016
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1223 sqft
Modern yet traditional, Broadstone Energy Park apartments are the height of luxury. With walk-in closets, a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, fire pit and a pristine lap pool, it's difficult to know what to love most!
11 Units Available
The Fountains at Memorial City
9870 Gaylord Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,965
1132 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1584 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
First-rate amenities fit to accommodate luxurious living, including a concierge and rooftop pool. Units include hardwood flooring and private balcony. Near I-10 and Sam Houston freeways, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial City Mall.
17 Units Available
The Grand on Memorial
15135 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,092
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1162 sqft
Very friendly staff. Fully equipped unit with stainless steel appliances. Residents have private access to Terry Hershey Park.
70 Units Available
Parkside at Memorial Apartments and Townhomes
777 S Mayde Crk, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,213
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1617 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,072
1625 sqft
New luxury units in a fabulous Houston community. Steps to luxurious Terry Hershey Park and minutes to downtown Houston. Fully equipped units are pet-friendly. Community features 24-hour gym, coffee shop and much more.
33 Units Available
Memorial City
872 Bettina Ct, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
881 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1200 sqft
Located just north of Interstate 10, this comfortable development offers open floor plans, air conditioning, 2-inch blinds, dishwashers, walk-in closets and refrigerators. On-site amenities include four pools and online payments.
20 Units Available
Domain West
611 Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$998
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off Memorial Drive near shopping and dining at City Center and Memorial Area. Luxury apartments with large walk-in closets, w/d in unit and stainless steel appliances. Yoga and gym on site!
29 Units Available
The McCarthy
9789 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,610
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1418 sqft
Located off I-10 close to Memorial City Mall. Apartments feature bathtubs, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances. On-site amenities include a fire pit, wine room, and dog park.
34 Units Available
Domain Memorial
14800 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,450
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1421 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1659 sqft
Luxury building in a pastoral setting, with one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Stylish units have granite counters, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. Situated in Houston Energy Corridor, home to the city's biggest employers.
32 Units Available
7 Seventy
770 N Eldridge Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,062
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,124
1403 sqft
Contemporary meets chic at this residential community, with granite counters and stainless steel appliances in every unit. On-site media room, trash valet, swimming pool, coffee bar, conference room. Located just south of Katy Freeway.
49 Units Available
Pearl City Centre
10402 Town and Country Way, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,284
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1278 sqft
Conveniently located in City Centre near I-10. Contemporary 1-2 bedroom apartments with stunning interior design and resort-level amenities. Patio/balcony and in-unit laundry, plus a variety of on-site amenities, including pool, clubhouse, and gym.
77 Units Available
Domain at City Centre
811 Town and Country Blvd., Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,213
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,813
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,789
1414 sqft
Wood grain flooring and granite countertops. Full-sized washer and dryer in each home. Resort-style pool with sundeck and shaded cabanas. Less than a mile to I-10 and Beltway 8.
20 Units Available
Pearl Residences At CityCentre
10401 Town and Country Way, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,392
1052 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,084
1719 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,731
1939 sqft
Contemporary city-center apartments within walking distance of Memorial Middle School and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center. Units have hardwood floors, balconies, and walk-in closets. Gym access, 24-hour maintenance, and internet cafe.
14 Units Available
Ascent at CityCentre
801 Town and Country Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,305
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oversized windows and soaring ceilings. Kitchens with breakfast bars, abundant cabinet and counter space. Glass tile backsplashes, quartz countertops and hardwood floors. Resort-style pool with sun shelf, and stone sundeck with shaded cabanas. Less than a mile to I-10 and Beltway 8.
27 Units Available
Arlo Memorial
935 N Wilcrest Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,098
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,362
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1286 sqft
Located just off Katy Freeway Frontage Road, this complex offers easy access to all of Houston. New units with granite countertops, hardwood floors and big walk-in closets. On-site gym and pool. Pet-friendly!
60 Units Available
The Park on Memorial
14855 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,200
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1201 sqft
As a resident of the Park on Memorial in Houston, Texas, you will enjoy both the luxury of living in the Houston Memorial neighborhood and quaint nature of the woods.
145 Units Available
The McAdams
12000 Barryknoll Lane, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,510
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1370 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
25 Units Available
Memorial
600 Nottingham Oaks Trl, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Options include accent walls, built-in bookshelves and private patios. Playground and wading pool. Perks like on-site maintenance and management, on-site clothes care center. Fast access to I-10/Katy Freeway.
Results within 1 mile of Memorial
28 Units Available
Aventura on Briar Forest
14515 Briar Forest Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,586
1353 sqft
In-home alarms and controlled access community for greater security. Large pool with plenty of space to swim laps, surrounded by a tile sundeck. Spacious fitness center with a dozen cardio and resistance machines. Blocks from George Bush Park.
18 Units Available
Vargos on the Lake
2411 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,189
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,727
1306 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,384
2121 sqft
Property is within walking distance of Home Depot, Walmart, AMC Studio 30, and several local restaurants. Community offers recreational activities for residents to unwind. Many fitness amenities that include Fit Flix, yoga, and more. Units feature hardwood flooring, USB outlets, and a washer/dryer.
31 Units Available
San Montego
1600 Eldridge Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,104
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,596
1589 sqft
Units include beautiful hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Some fully furnished units. Grounds include gym, hot tub, sauna and dog park. Close to West Oaks Mall, George Bush Park and numerous restaurants.
19 Units Available
Briar Meadows
1414 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1082 sqft
Gated community boasts units with brand new interiors and unique floor plans. Residents can use the on-site tennis court and dog park.
18 Units Available
Terra at Piney Point
8787 Woodway Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$864
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,127
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1323 sqft
A short distance from the Energy Corridor, this property has opted to save energy by becoming a green community. In-unit amenities include walk-in closets, hardwood flooring. Shopping and dining along Westheimer Road are minutes away.
17 Units Available
Silverado Apartments
1335 Silverado Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$713
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
965 sqft
The lush greenery of Silverado Apartments makes for a relaxing home that's fully equipped for outdoor grilling on the patio or taking a dip in the secluded outdoor pool.
7 Units Available
The Legend at Park Ten
15000 Park Row, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$956
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,498
1312 sqft
Community is adjacent to Bear Creek Pioneer Park. Resort-style pool is accented with landscaped gardens. All apartments have walk-in closets, high ceilings and patios.
