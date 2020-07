Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport internet access internet cafe pool table trash valet

Copperfield’s newest luxury apartments homes, located within minutes of an abundance of shopping, dining, and Houston’s Energy Corridor.



STEPS BEYOND ORDINARY



91 FIFTY LUXURY APARTMENTS



91 FIFTY offers a unique balance of relaxed modern living with seamless access to Houston’s major employment corridors. Warm and welcoming has been refined to perfection. At 91 FIFTY the soft urban appointed features complement unprecedented amenities and extraordinary customer service. With your choice of well-designed one- and two-bedroom apartment homes, 91 FIFTY takes you steps beyond the ordinary.