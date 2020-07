Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse courtyard gym pool hot tub media room trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly pool table

At The Carlton, Fein offers a European escape in the heart of Houston’s Inner Loop hub. The Carlton’s Mediterranean stucco exterior, Palladian windows, arched colonnades, and private balconies and solariums envelop you with picturesque charm. Walk to your favorite gourmet grocer, movie theater, shopping center or corner cafe. Experience world-class culture and delectable restaurants right outside your door, miles of biking trails at nearby Memorial Park, and Houston’s vibrant Downtown just minutes away.