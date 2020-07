Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar concierge gym pool bike storage internet access package receiving valet service

We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. Come home to a life of ease at South Main Building. Our luxury apartments in Houston, TX offer a variety of one bedroom and two bedroom homes that will suit all of your needs. Aside from amazing in-home amenities, our apartments in Southwest Houston offer an array of community amenities. Hang out on our pool deck and take in the skyline views, or head inside and get a workout in at our fitness center. Our luxury apartments are surrounded by the best dining and entertainment in the area, as well as direct access to Main Street, giving our residents access to the rest of the city. Discover why we are the best apartments in Houston and schedule your visit to South Main Building today!