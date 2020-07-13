All apartments in Houston
Breakers at Windmill Lakes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:33 AM

Breakers at Windmill Lakes

9750 Windwater Dr · (443) 968-7833
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$299-$399 total move in with approved credit! (on select units)
Location

9750 Windwater Dr, Houston, TX 77075
Southbelt - Ellington

Price and availability

VERIFIED 40 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 917 · Avail. Sep 8

$980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 669 sqft

Unit 524 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 669 sqft

Unit 635 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 749 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 923 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 998 sqft

Unit 138 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 998 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Breakers at Windmill Lakes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
gym
carport
clubhouse
hot tub
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Enjoy lakeside living at it's finest at The Breakers at Windmill Lakes. Now showcasing beautiful, newly renovated apartment homes with interiors inspired by custom home builders. The Breakers at Windmill Lakes offers a superior lifestyle our residents have come to expect. Complete with stylish yet comfortable interiors and local conveniences such as fine dining, shopping, and entertainment, The Breakers at Windmill Lakes offers the carefree living you've earned and the luxury you deserve. Imagine coming home to the space designed with you in mind featuring granite-look counter tops, exquisite faux wood flooring, new premium carpet, two-inch faux wood blinds, brushed nickel light fixtures, stainless steel appliances, and so much more. Enjoy easy access and short commute to I-45, Hobby airport, Beltway 8, I-610. Tour today and begin ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Carport: $35/month. Other. Please contact our leasing office for parking information.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Breakers at Windmill Lakes have any available units?
Breakers at Windmill Lakes has 11 units available starting at $980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Breakers at Windmill Lakes have?
Some of Breakers at Windmill Lakes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Breakers at Windmill Lakes currently offering any rent specials?
Breakers at Windmill Lakes is offering the following rent specials: $299-$399 total move in with approved credit! (on select units)
Is Breakers at Windmill Lakes pet-friendly?
Yes, Breakers at Windmill Lakes is pet friendly.
Does Breakers at Windmill Lakes offer parking?
Yes, Breakers at Windmill Lakes offers parking.
Does Breakers at Windmill Lakes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Breakers at Windmill Lakes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Breakers at Windmill Lakes have a pool?
Yes, Breakers at Windmill Lakes has a pool.
Does Breakers at Windmill Lakes have accessible units?
No, Breakers at Windmill Lakes does not have accessible units.
Does Breakers at Windmill Lakes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Breakers at Windmill Lakes has units with dishwashers.
