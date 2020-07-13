Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park parking pool bbq/grill internet access gym carport clubhouse hot tub

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Enjoy lakeside living at it's finest at The Breakers at Windmill Lakes. Now showcasing beautiful, newly renovated apartment homes with interiors inspired by custom home builders. The Breakers at Windmill Lakes offers a superior lifestyle our residents have come to expect. Complete with stylish yet comfortable interiors and local conveniences such as fine dining, shopping, and entertainment, The Breakers at Windmill Lakes offers the carefree living you've earned and the luxury you deserve. Imagine coming home to the space designed with you in mind featuring granite-look counter tops, exquisite faux wood flooring, new premium carpet, two-inch faux wood blinds, brushed nickel light fixtures, stainless steel appliances, and so much more. Enjoy easy access and short commute to I-45, Hobby airport, Beltway 8, I-610. Tour today and begin ...