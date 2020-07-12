/
fairbanks northwest crossing
537 Apartments for rent in Fairbanks - Northwest Crossing, Houston, TX
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Savoy Manor Apartments
5915 Flintlock Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$705
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
975 sqft
Small property that residents appreciate for not being very crowded. Many amenities offered to tenants, such as a pool, playground, spa, and many others. Renovated units have a nice room flow and floor plan. Located near public transportation (Line 24-H) & Highway 290. Many nearby shopping options.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
28 Units Available
Hollister Place
6565 Hollister St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$817
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1315 sqft
Prime location close to Highways 290 and the Sam Houston Tollway. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with ceiling fans, double sinks and washer/dryers. Community has a pool and fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
21 Units Available
Thornbury
7055 Hollister St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$843
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,416
1394 sqft
Located in Northwest Houston, just minutes from US 290 and Beltway 8. All units have generous walk-in closets and private patios or balconies. Tenants have access to a 24-hour gym and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
13 Units Available
Highland
6969 Hollister St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1038 sqft
Nine-foot ceilings and huge windows throughout. Monthly social activities. On-site management and courtesy patrol. Minutes to Highway 290/Northwest Freeway.
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Beckley
7550 Wilshire Place Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1315 sqft
Faux wood flooring and brushed nickel fixtures. Monthly social activities and on-site management. Fast access to Highway 290/Northwest Freeway
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
38 Units Available
Northwest Corners
8520 Pitner Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
941 sqft
Choose from seven spacious floor plans and one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Units have in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community features a swimming pool, coffee bar and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
The Estates at Hollister
7740 W Little York Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
1003 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
1322 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1647 sqft
The Estates at Hollister Apartments, Houston, TX is a stylish living complex offering bay windows and lofty ceilings, close to local amenities such as the North Cypress Medical Center. Features courtyard and BBQ/grill.
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
38 Units Available
Inwood Grove
7302 Alabonson Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
959 sqft
A fantastic community close to area schools and parks. On-site fitness center, dry saunas, pools and picnic area. Pet-friendly. Homes offer a full-size washer and dryer, a patio or balcony, and wood-burning fireplaces.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
161 Units Available
The Westerly
10333 Clay Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,195
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1189 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us today for more information! The Westerly artfully blends modern design, sleek interiors, and convenient living.
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
12 Units Available
Pine Forest Park
5355 Deep Forest Drive, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Pineforest Park, a residential community featuring one, two, three and four bedroom apartments in Houston, TX.
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
22 Units Available
Vintage Apartments
6500 W 43rd St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1324 sqft
Vintage's Strategic location in North Houston Provides residents with easy access to many of the largest employers in the submarket. Vintage is located in one of the busiest area’s of Houston. Very well located property with frontage off of 290.
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Pine Forest Park and Place
5353 Deep Forest Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
$680
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$769
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
970 sqft
Gated, garden-style apartments with several floor plans up to four bedrooms. Near Hwy 290 and the 610 Loop. Enjoy the pool with takeout from the nearby Pappadeaux Seafood Restaurant.
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
43 Units Available
Woods on Lamonte
4800 Lamonte Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$659
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1571 sqft
Offering one- and two-bedroom units, this development features hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, in-unit dishwashers and ranges. Some units also feature fireplaces and extra storage for resident convenience.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
The Gardens Apartments
1660 W TC Jester Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
508 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
911 sqft
An oasis located near the beautiful White Oak Bayou and Timbergrove Manor Park. These pet friendly units are fully equipped and located on attractive park area with 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Woodway Square Apartments
1200 Winrock Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,111
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1320 sqft
Nestled between the vibrant Galleria and Memorial areas of Houston, Texas. Spacious living rooms. Luxury homes feature crown molding, wood-burning fireplaces and rainfall shower heads. Two-acre park with off-leash dog park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
The Bellagio
15000 Philippine St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,076
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1169 sqft
Located on Beltway 8 near HWY 290 for easy access to all of Houston. Modern apartments with granite countertops, cozy fireplaces and large walk-in closets. Community features 24-hour gym and beautiful pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
23 Units Available
Tiburon
8989 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$821
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,534
1427 sqft
Resort-style pool with sun shelf and conversation nooks. Airy homes with spacious living areas. Half a mile to Beltway 8.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
24 Units Available
Estancia San Miguel
13330 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$847
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,141
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1397 sqft
With Highway 290 to the east at the end of West Road, these home-style apartments feature fully furnished kitchens with in-laid cabinets and granite countertops, living room, dining room, and patio/balcony. Nearly all-inclusive community.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
60 Units Available
Adobe Springs
3700 Watonga Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$669
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
934 sqft
Minutes from I-10, with convenient access to city's downtown. Spacious one and two bedroom homes with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, and hardwood flooring. Pet-friendly, with a fitness center and a swimming pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
31 Units Available
Viridian Design District
7100 Old Katy Rd, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,023
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,169
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1224 sqft
Community built in 2015, so residents will be amongst the first to live in their homes. Gourmet kitchens with espresso cabinetry, stone backsplashes, granite and quartz countertops. Fitness center equipped for TRX, yoga, and spinning. Direct access to I-610 and I-10.
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
11 Units Available
The Fountains at Memorial City
9870 Gaylord Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,965
1132 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1584 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
First-rate amenities fit to accommodate luxurious living, including a concierge and rooftop pool. Units include hardwood flooring and private balcony. Near I-10 and Sam Houston freeways, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial City Mall.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
55 Units Available
District at Memorial
10300 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,165
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1149 sqft
Luxury units located in the heart of Houston's Energy Corridor. Close to all amenities, shopping and medical centers. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and fireplace. 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
27 Units Available
The Landings at Steeplechase
11150 Steeplepark Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1088 sqft
Resort-style pool with woven lounge chairs. On-site laundry, maintenance, and courtesy officer. Huge walk-in closets, plus outdoor storage attached to patio/balcony in every home.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
12 Units Available
Crossing at White Oak
2424 E TC Jester Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,218
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bay windows in most floor plans. Fitness room with cardio and lifting equipment. Controlled access and alarm system for peace of mind. Across the street from White Oak Bayou Trail, and less than a mile to I-610.
