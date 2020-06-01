4899 Montrose Blvd Unit: 1712

Amenities
Property Description
The Museum Tower is a 19-story high-rise located near the Medical Center in Houstons prestigious Museum District. The Museum Tower offers a variety of amenities and five-star services designed to make residents feel like a VIP. We offer 18 spectacular floor plans, ranging from 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartments to 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Plus Study Penthouses with square footage ranging from 1,033 to 4,450. Just a few blocks from the Southwest Freeway on Montrose Boulevard, walking distance to The Museum of Fine Arts and the Glassell School of Art. Minutes away from The Houston Medical Center with Metro Bus & Monorail access near by. The Museum Tower is close to everything Houston has to offer.
Apartment Home Features:
Scenic City Skyline and Park Views
Large Private Balcony
Dining Room
Office/Study/Loft Available
Central Heat an Air Conditioning
Custom Oak Hardwood Flooring
Versatile Track Lighting
Gourmet Kitchen Island
Granite Countertops
Designer Cabinetry
Stainless Steel Appliances:
Fully Vented Range/oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Garbage Disposal
Pantry
12 Foot High Ceilings
Stone Bathroom Vanities and Flooring
Roman Soaking Tub in Master Bath
Oversized Walk-in Shower
Custom Mirrors with Sconce Lighting
Brush Nickel Fixtures
Oversized Walk-in Closets
Full-size Washer and Dryer
Built-in Bookcases
Solar Window Shades
Separate Storage Units Available
Cable and High-speed Internet Available
Wheelchair Accessible
Pet Friendly - Call for restrictions
Community Features:
Gated Property
24-Hour Concierge Service
Valet Parking
Bellman Service
Controlled Garage Access
Reserved Garage Parking
Guest Parking
Business Center
Executive Conference Room
Resident Clubhouse
All-seasons Swimming Pool
Landscaped Sundeck with Skyline Views
State-of-the-art Fitness Center
Bell Park across street
Barbecue Area
Resident Events
Elevators
24-Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payment & Service Requests
