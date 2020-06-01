All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4899 Montrose Blvd Unit: 1712.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4899 Montrose Blvd Unit: 1712
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4899 Montrose Blvd Unit: 1712

4899 Montrose Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
The Museum District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4899 Montrose Boulevard, Houston, TX 77006
The Museum District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
conference room
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
internet access
pet friendly
valet service
Deposit:
Property Description

The Museum Tower is a 19-story high-rise located near the Medical Center in Houstons prestigious Museum District. The Museum Tower offers a variety of amenities and five-star services designed to make residents feel like a VIP. We offer 18 spectacular floor plans, ranging from 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartments to 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Plus Study Penthouses with square footage ranging from 1,033 to 4,450. Just a few blocks from the Southwest Freeway on Montrose Boulevard, walking distance to The Museum of Fine Arts and the Glassell School of Art. Minutes away from The Houston Medical Center with Metro Bus & Monorail access near by. The Museum Tower is close to everything Houston has to offer.

Apartment Home Features:
Scenic City Skyline and Park Views
Large Private Balcony
Dining Room
Office/Study/Loft Available
Central Heat an Air Conditioning
Custom Oak Hardwood Flooring
Versatile Track Lighting
Gourmet Kitchen Island
Granite Countertops
Designer Cabinetry
Stainless Steel Appliances:
Fully Vented Range/oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Garbage Disposal
Pantry
12 Foot High Ceilings
Stone Bathroom Vanities and Flooring
Roman Soaking Tub in Master Bath
Oversized Walk-in Shower
Custom Mirrors with Sconce Lighting
Brush Nickel Fixtures
Oversized Walk-in Closets
Full-size Washer and Dryer
Built-in Bookcases
Solar Window Shades
Separate Storage Units Available
Cable and High-speed Internet Available
Wheelchair Accessible
Pet Friendly - Call for restrictions

Community Features:
Gated Property
24-Hour Concierge Service
Valet Parking
Bellman Service
Controlled Garage Access
Reserved Garage Parking
Guest Parking
Business Center
Executive Conference Room
Resident Clubhouse
All-seasons Swimming Pool
Landscaped Sundeck with Skyline Views
State-of-the-art Fitness Center
Bell Park across street
Barbecue Area
Resident Events
Elevators
24-Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payment & Service Requests
Close to Shopp

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4899 Montrose Blvd Unit: 1712 have any available units?
4899 Montrose Blvd Unit: 1712 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4899 Montrose Blvd Unit: 1712 have?
Some of 4899 Montrose Blvd Unit: 1712's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4899 Montrose Blvd Unit: 1712 currently offering any rent specials?
4899 Montrose Blvd Unit: 1712 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4899 Montrose Blvd Unit: 1712 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4899 Montrose Blvd Unit: 1712 is pet friendly.
Does 4899 Montrose Blvd Unit: 1712 offer parking?
Yes, 4899 Montrose Blvd Unit: 1712 offers parking.
Does 4899 Montrose Blvd Unit: 1712 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4899 Montrose Blvd Unit: 1712 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4899 Montrose Blvd Unit: 1712 have a pool?
Yes, 4899 Montrose Blvd Unit: 1712 has a pool.
Does 4899 Montrose Blvd Unit: 1712 have accessible units?
Yes, 4899 Montrose Blvd Unit: 1712 has accessible units.
Does 4899 Montrose Blvd Unit: 1712 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4899 Montrose Blvd Unit: 1712 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Asheville at Spring Branch
10800 Clay Rd
Houston, TX 77041
The Broadmoor
10215 Beechnut St
Houston, TX 77072
Parque at Bellaire
7000 Cook Rd
Houston, TX 77072
2411 Washington
2411 Washington Ave
Houston, TX 77007
Serena Forest
12603 Northborough Dr
Houston, TX 77067
Abbey Barker Cypress
1760 Barker Cypress Rd
Houston, TX 77084
The Standard in the Heights
601 Waverly Street
Houston, TX 77007
Reserve at Westwood
10225 Bissonnet St
Houston, TX 77036

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston