Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4226 Coke St
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:04 PM

4226 Coke St

4226 Coke Street · No Longer Available
Location

4226 Coke Street, Houston, TX 77020
Greater Fifth Ward

Amenities

range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cozy 2 bedrooms and 1-bathroom single-family house in Houston, equipped with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, and gas range oven.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5818260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4226 Coke St have any available units?
4226 Coke St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 4226 Coke St currently offering any rent specials?
4226 Coke St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4226 Coke St pet-friendly?
No, 4226 Coke St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4226 Coke St offer parking?
No, 4226 Coke St does not offer parking.
Does 4226 Coke St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4226 Coke St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4226 Coke St have a pool?
No, 4226 Coke St does not have a pool.
Does 4226 Coke St have accessible units?
No, 4226 Coke St does not have accessible units.
Does 4226 Coke St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4226 Coke St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4226 Coke St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4226 Coke St does not have units with air conditioning.

