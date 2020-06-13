/
/
mont belvieu
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM
20 Apartments for rent in Mont Belvieu, TX📍
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 06:14pm
$
23 Units Available
Eaglebrook
10855 Eagle Dr, Mont Belvieu, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1204 sqft
Enjoy every moment at Eaglebrook Apartments in Mont Belvieu, TX, where we take pride in giving our residents the best living experience achievable.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
13626 Cotton Run
13626 Cotton Run, Mont Belvieu, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,475
4328 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
Results within 5 miles of Mont Belvieu
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 09:14am
Contact for Availability
The Vic at Southwinds
1900 Kilgore Parkway, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
806 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1371 sqft
Thanks for checking out The Vic at Southwinds. Today we look like a construction site but on June 10th we will be the newest and coolest place to live in Baytown.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7029 Williams Ln
7029 Williams Ln, Chambers County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1383 sqft
Four Bedroom House in Baytown TX - Property Id: 296213 If you are looking for a 4 bedroom house with updated flooring, kitchen, and bathrooms then this may be a great option for you.
Results within 10 miles of Mont Belvieu
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 06:22pm
36 Units Available
Sapphire Bay
99 W Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1363 sqft
Located in the Baytown area. This community offers a large dog park and puppy pool, grilling area, and pool with an in-water tanning deck. Spacious interiors with gourmet kitchens, oversized terraces and ample storage.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
7 Units Available
Oaks Of Baytown Apartments
2011 Ward Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$555
2 Bedrooms
$690
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious in-unit amenities include balcony, dual entry, and washer dryer hookup. Community offers pool, communal laundry, and playground. Located steps from restaurants like the Burger Barn and shops like Walgreens and Best Buy.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
18 Units Available
Raintree
3300 Rollingbrook St, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1130 sqft
Comfortable homes with plush carpeting and a patio/balcony. Residents get access to a clubhouse, game room, and tennis court. Beat the heat in the pool. Near Pirates Bay Waterpark. Minutes from I-10.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
40 Units Available
Ravella at Eastpoint
7447 Eastpoint Blvd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$894
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1555 sqft
Minutes from I-10 and the San Jacinto Mall, this Baytown community has a dog grooming area, package receiving, and car charging. Our 1-3 bedroom homes feature upscale finishes, granite counters, and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
59 Units Available
Alta Baytown
1600 Santavy St, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,098
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,001
1587 sqft
CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL OR SELF GUIDED TOUR**Criteria Must Be Met for Self-Guided Tours. Self-Guided Tour Appointments excepted by phone call only.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 06:50pm
2 Units Available
Advenir at the Preserve
2100 W Baker Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from downtown Baytown. Also close to Willow Creek Shopping Center and Pirates Bay Waterpark. Each apartment boasts a fully equipped kitchen, in-unit laundry, and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 06:39pm
25 Units Available
The Bennett Baytown
2200 West Baker Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$976
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nine-foot high ceilings, custom-made cabinets, tropical-style swimming pools, cappuccino bar and high-end fitness center. Conveniently close to the restaurant belt of Garth Road. The 330 spur and I-10 are just a short drive away.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
3 Units Available
The Inverness
907 N Pruett St, Baytown, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
716 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Inverness in Baytown. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 06:42pm
16 Units Available
Oxford at Country Club
282 W Baker Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments close to Texas 146, Texas 330 Spur and I-10, surrounded by parks. Unique limestone and stucco constructions, with designer cabinetry and granite countertops. Close to major employers, shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:04pm
63 Units Available
Stone Brook Apartments
619 Rollingbrook St, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1164 sqft
Baytown community offers 1-3 bedroom apartments, with granite counters in modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, and garage parking. Pet-friendly, gated community has pool and BBQ area. Minutes to I-10 and TX 146.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 06:40pm
87 Units Available
Watermark
2700 Ward Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$917
815 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,146
1059 sqft
Overlooking Cedar Bayou and within easy reach of SH-146. Modern 1-3 bedroom homes with faux-wood flooring and walk-in closets. Kitchens feature granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Many community facilities for outdoor enthusiasts.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
The Life at Bay Pointe
2500 E James Ave, Baytown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$865
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,058
1246 sqft
Located just a short distance from the Marina and Water Front District and Lee College. Flexible lease options for students. Two swimming pools, fitness center, laundry facility and volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 11 at 12:26am
$
Contact for Availability
Verve Apartments
3201 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1324 sqft
Located near Highway 330 and Highway 146. Contemporary apartments featuring ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and ceramic tile backsplashes. Amenities include BBQ grilling areas and an outdoor games area.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 06:22pm
10 Units Available
Piedmont
7510 Decker Dr, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,153
1259 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartment homes located between I-10 and Highway 330 and close to Burnett Bay and downtown Houston. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings with crown molding, dishwashers, walk-in closets, and private attached garages.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Contact for Availability
The Villas At Rollingbrook
3717 Emmet Hutto Blvd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1408 sqft
Come home to The Villas at Rollingbrook, Baytown's #1 luxury apartment community. Each home is customized to your sophisticated needs. Wood plank flooring, granite counter tops, washer and dryer, and private garages.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated March 3 at 09:39pm
Contact for Availability
Ranch at Rolling Brook
3403 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$679
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
893 sqft
Ranch at Rollingbrook is only accepting online rental applications at this time. Call now for details!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Mont Belvieu rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,400.
Some of the colleges located in the Mont Belvieu area include University of Houston-Clear Lake, Lone Star College System, San Jacinto Community College, The University of Texas Medical Branch, and Baylor College of Medicine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Mont Belvieu from include Houston, Pasadena, The Woodlands, Spring, and Pearland.