Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning carpet ceiling fan oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard playground garage

Welcome to Bankside Village Apartments, where quality and comfort meet! This unique, friendly community reminds you of a small town setting where neighbors know each other by name. Enjoy our two sparkling swimming pools, 24 hour emergency maintenance, spaciously designed floor plans with bright open living spaces, walk-in closets, and fully equipped kitchens. Make Bankside Village Apartments your new home today and see how our outstanding management and staff will exceed your expectations.



Our friendly community is conveniently located in the up and coming Greater Fondren Southwest area of Houston, Texas. We offer a variety of floorplans to fit any lifestyle. Our community has everything you could need in one place. Our staff is available and happy to assist our residents with any concerns that may arise. All residents are considered family here at Bankside Village Apartments and we are excited for you to join our community!