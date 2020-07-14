All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:55 PM

Bankside Village

6425 Bankside Dr · (713) 346-9138
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6425 Bankside Dr, Houston, TX 77096
Greater Fondren Southwest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1054 · Avail. now

$685

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 572 sqft

Unit 1125 · Avail. now

$685

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 572 sqft

Unit 1035 · Avail. now

$685

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 572 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1147 · Avail. now

$915

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 838 sqft

Unit 1128 · Avail. now

$915

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 838 sqft

Unit 1110 · Avail. now

$915

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 838 sqft

See 14+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bankside Village.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
playground
garage
Welcome to Bankside Village Apartments, where quality and comfort meet! This unique, friendly community reminds you of a small town setting where neighbors know each other by name. Enjoy our two sparkling swimming pools, 24 hour emergency maintenance, spaciously designed floor plans with bright open living spaces, walk-in closets, and fully equipped kitchens. Make Bankside Village Apartments your new home today and see how our outstanding management and staff will exceed your expectations.\n\nOur friendly community is conveniently located in the up and coming Greater Fondren Southwest area of Houston, Texas. We offer a variety of floorplans to fit any lifestyle. Our community has everything you could need in one place. Our staff is available and happy to assist our residents with any concerns that may arise. All residents are considered family here at Bankside Village Apartments and we are excited for you to join our community!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $200 (2 bedroom), $300 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Weight limit: 25 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Bankside Village have any available units?
Bankside Village has 27 units available starting at $685 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Bankside Village have?
Some of Bankside Village's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bankside Village currently offering any rent specials?
Bankside Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bankside Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Bankside Village is pet friendly.
Does Bankside Village offer parking?
Yes, Bankside Village offers parking.
Does Bankside Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bankside Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bankside Village have a pool?
Yes, Bankside Village has a pool.
Does Bankside Village have accessible units?
No, Bankside Village does not have accessible units.
Does Bankside Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bankside Village has units with dishwashers.

