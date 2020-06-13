Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:30 PM

122 Apartments for rent in Alvin, TX

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
10 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartments
2400 South Loop 35 Bypass, Alvin, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A family-friendly community with fenced pools and a modern playground. Near the intersection of Rte. 6 and Rte. 35, within easy commute to downtown Houston.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
3 Units Available
Oak Park Village
201 Oak Park Drive, Alvin, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1061 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oak Park Village in Alvin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Morgan Oaks
877 East House Street, Alvin, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1172 sqft
At Morgan Oaks Apartments we offer all the apartment living options you need to create a lifestyle you love. With our one, two and three bedroom luxury apartments homes, you are sure to find something to fit your needs.
Last updated November 15 at 08:27pm
Contact for Availability
Hillcrest Village
2500 Fairway Dr, Alvin, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1122 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hillcrest Village in Alvin. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
511 West Cleveland Street
511 West Cleveland Street, Alvin, TX
Studio
$615
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
All bills paid studio apartment, renovated in 2017. Located in Alvin, Texas featuring hardwood flooring, new kitchen cabinets, range oven. Bathroom also newly renovated including all new fixtures, vanity, and shower; studio includes storage closet.

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
668 Fallow Lane
668 Fallow Lane, Alvin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1374 sqft
This one-story, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom home is a beauty. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, garage, and a fenced backyard. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates.

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
700 Fallow Lane
700 Fallow Lane, Alvin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1392 sqft
Explore The Duffy 1392, a beautiful 1392 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, two-story home. This open floorplan provides the perfect amount of space and luxury that will satisfy your design choices and personal style.
Results within 1 mile of Alvin

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
1815 Garnet Breeze Drive
1815 Garnet Breeze Drive, Brazoria County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1452 sqft
Walking through the front door, you'll love the open and airy feeling of this, 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and offers 1452 Sq Ft of living space.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
703 Autumn Flats Way
703 Autumn Flats Way, Rosharon, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2684 sqft
Beautiful 2 Story Home! Lush Landscaping, Garage Door Opener & Covered Extended Rear Patio on Cu-de-sac Lot! Standard Energy Features include:HERS Energy Rated, Tank-less Water Heater, Vinyl Double Pane Tilt Sash Low E Windows & is Certified Energy
Results within 5 miles of Alvin
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
42 Units Available
St. Andrews
10000 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$919
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1318 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in the center of the city. Clubhouse, high-speed internet access and outdoor grills. Microwaves and washers and dryers in every unit. Close to the Galleria, Clear Lake and downtown Houston.
Last updated June 13 at 12:29pm
5 Units Available
Residences at Pearland Town Center
11200 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,485
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1424 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment, this community has two resort-style pools with cabanas and grills, a resident lounge and a designer coffee bar.
Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
7 Units Available
Park Place
3340 E Walnut St, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
818 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments with 1-3 bedrooms go fast at Park Place in Pearland. Pet-friendly homes in a tree-lined community with 24-hour maintenance, reserved covered parking and on-site laundry. Short drive to SHT and I-45.
Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
18 Units Available
Enclave at Marys Creek
2900 Pearland Pkwy, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Enclave at Mary's Creek offers urban life with rural tranquility. Pet-friendly units with 1-3 bedrooms. Access to Texas Medical Center, Rice University, NASA and University of Houston. Nearby YMCA, Independence Park, shopping and entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 12:38pm
9 Units Available
Amber Oaks
2685 Old Alvin Rd, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
924 sqft
Relaxing small-town life waits at Amber Oaks in Pearland. 1- and 2-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, dishwashers, walk-in closets, W/D hookups and patios/balconies. Easy access to shopping and schools.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Shadow Creek Ranch
33 Units Available
Discovery at Shadow Creek Ranch
2526 Business Center Dr, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,696
1487 sqft
Open floor plans with breakfast bars in all homes. Resident lounge with billiards and shuffleboard. Resort-style pool with sun shelf, lap lanes and fun water features. Weekly fitness classes and other resident events.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
19 Units Available
Sevona Tranquility Lake
2800 Tranquility Lake Blvd, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1300 sqft
Short commute from downtown Houston lands you in Pearland at secluded, landscaped Sevona Tranquility Lake. Granite counters, hardwoods and W/D hookups in pet-friendly, luxury homes. Enjoy putting green, pool and top-notch Pearland ISD.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
22 Units Available
Whispering Winds Apartments
2902 Whispering Winds Dr, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,526
1366 sqft
Small-town living meets Houston lights at Whispering Winds Apartments in Pearland. 1- and 2-bedroom apartments are pet friendly with hardwoods, disposals, in-unit laundry, pool and playground. Near I-45, Beltway 8 and Kemah Boardwalk.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
36 Units Available
The Reserve At Tranquility Lake
2850 Oak Rd, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,634
1420 sqft
Enjoy lakeside living at The Reserve at Tranquility Lake. 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom, pet-friendly homes with modern kitchens, soaking bathtubs, bay windows and in-unit laundry. Amenities include pool with fountains, fitness studio and coffee bar.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Shadow Creek Ranch
19 Units Available
Avenues at Shadow Creek Ranch
12501 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,063
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1447 sqft
Residents experience the luxury lifestyle at these apartment homes in Pearland. The upscale community boasts built-in computer niches and wood-like flooring, plus chef's kitchens. Close to Pearland Town Center and 288/South Freeway.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
1 Unit Available
Gristmill at Tuscany Park
21821 S Post Oak Blvd, Arcola, TX
1 Bedroom
$778
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located on Highway 6 and South Post Oak Road in Arcola, TX.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
32 Units Available
Southfork Lake
3333 Morris Rd, Manvel, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,114
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll look forward to coming home each day to your spacious and modern apartment home.
Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
43 Units Available
Baybrook Village II
2702 W Bay Area Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1269 sqft
Close to Heritage Park, Baybrook Mall and I-45. Pet-friendly property features four resort-style pools and a bike trail. Modern apartment interiors include stainless steel appliances, large walk-in closets, brushed nickel fixtures and wood plank floors.
Last updated June 13 at 01:11pm
81 Units Available
Baybrook Village I
2702 W Bay Area Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
964 sqft
Stylish and large one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments featuring wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and brushed nickel features. Open floor plans with private patio/balcony and large dining rooms.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Salem Village
3510 E Broadway St, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1150 sqft
In the heart of Pearland, Texas, your charming new home at Salem Village awaits. Our quaint community and beautiful landscaping provide a peaceful haven for its residents but with a central location that offers all of the conveniences of the city.

Median Rent in Alvin

Last updated Jun. 2016
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Alvin is $832, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,019.
Studio
$734
1 Bed
$832
2 Beds
$1,019
3+ Beds
$1,389
City GuideAlvin
Batter up! Welcome to Alvin, Texas! Your new city is most famous for being the home of famed Texas Rangers pitcher Nolan Ryan, who lived in the community until relocating to Round Rock in 2003. Now let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find you a home run of a residence. Ok, we’ll stop with the baseball puns…
Life in Alvin

Alvin is located about 30 miles south of Houston and is considered part of the Houston-Sugar Land-Baytown metropolitan area.

If you like recreational activities, you’ll enjoy Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge and the Gulf Coast, which is located just a short drive south of your new town.

The southeast portion of town near Alvin Community College has many great apartment rental options. Here you’ll find a few new condominiums and town homes that frequently offer great amenities, including gyms, pools and clubhouses. These properties frequently offer short-term leases, studio apartments and furnished apartments for rent.

West of the city center you’ll find rental homes and the occasional apartment rental are both available in this region.

Northwest of town you’ll find there are a few apartment complexes with various types of rentals available around here, as well as the occasional rental home.

Animal lovers take heart! Many of Alvin’s apartment rentals are incredibly pet friendly. So if you’re moving with a four-legged friend, you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding an apartment. Some landlords may require an additional pet deposit, but overall, Alvin’s apartments are both cat and dog friendly.

Welcome to Alvin! Enjoy all that this southeastern Texas community has to offer!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Alvin?
In Alvin, the median rent is $734 for a studio, $832 for a 1-bedroom, $1,019 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,389 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Alvin, check out our monthly Alvin Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Alvin?
Some of the colleges located in the Alvin area include University of Houston-Clear Lake, Lone Star College System, San Jacinto Community College, The University of Texas Medical Branch, and Baylor College of Medicine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Alvin?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Alvin from include Houston, Pasadena, The Woodlands, Spring, and Pearland.

