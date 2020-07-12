/
meadowbrook allendale
223 Apartments for rent in Meadowbrook - Allendale, Houston, TX
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
17 Units Available
Terracita
801 Allen Genoa Rd, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
897 sqft
We are a gated community located in South Houston only minutes away from I-45, Highway 3 and Hobby Airport.We offer 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes. We also have all bills paid units available.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
4 Units Available
Allendale Village
6005 Allendale Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Allendale Village in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
5 Units Available
Villa Del Prado
9313 Tallyho Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Villa del Prado Apartment Homes, an apartment community in the heart of Houston, Texas. Located in the south of the city, each of our apartment homes were designed with your convenience in mind.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
6 Units Available
Concord At Allendale
4800 Allendale Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$882
1003 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
1322 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment complex offers 1-2 bedroom units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, bay windows and washer and dryer. Property is close to I-45 and the Almeda Mall and just minutes from shopping, dining and golfing.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated May 11 at 08:35pm
Contact for Availability
Winkler
8445 Winkler Drive, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
2 Bedrooms
$700
A welcoming community with off street parking. Ample green space. Spacious interiors with ample storage. Three building property. Washer and dryer on-site. Central air in each home.
Results within 1 mile of Meadowbrook - Allendale
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
5 Units Available
El Milagro
2724 Broadway St, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
958 sqft
Comfortable studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with premium interior finishes like faux wood flooring, black appliances and large closets. Community is located close to I-610.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
3 Units Available
Rio Roble
1502 Allendale Road, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$705
610 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rio Roble in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
288 Units Available
The Redford
1221 Redford Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$739
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$907
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1211 sqft
Close to University of Houston and Texas Southern University, with restaurants, shopping and parks nearby. Attractive and comfortable interior, with fireplace, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Community amenities include pool, playground and gym.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
Dover Place Apartments
4137 Dover Street, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$890
880 sqft
Dover Apartments in Houston, Texas is a gated community located in a quiet, friendly residential neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
25 Units Available
Raintree
1009 Richey St, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1225 sqft
The Apartments at Raintree sit in a beautiful community near Sunset Park in Pasadena, Texas. Vince Bayou is nearby for people who want to go swimming, canoeing, and fishing.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 10 at 09:49pm
Contact for Availability
Dorchester
4011 Galveston Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
1141 sqft
On Galveston Road near bridge over Sims Bayou. Quaint community grounds with large apartment units including spacious living and dining areas, and well-sized bedrooms include walk-in closet and plentiful bathrooms. Abundant kitchen cabinetry.
Results within 5 miles of Meadowbrook - Allendale
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Sage Hollow Apartments
10700 Fuqua St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$796
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
949 sqft
Apartment homes feature washer and dryer along with walk-in closet to store those clean clothes. Onsite pool and courtyard provides a relaxing home environment, and Fuqua Street is loaded with restaurants and shopping.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
20 Units Available
Carrington Park at Gulf Pointe
11666 Gulf Pointe Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$887
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,474
1523 sqft
Off Sabo Road, Carrington Park at Gulf Pointe offers amenities including a gym, swimming pool, modern kitchens, outdoor living space in a pet friendly environment. Stay close to downtown with easy access to I-45.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
20 Units Available
Mirabella
12055 Sabo Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1212 sqft
With an executive business center, conference room and internet access, this community is built for those who stay busy. Unwind in the clubhouse or 24-hour gym, or enjoy the bustling Sam Houston Tollway corridor.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
14 Units Available
The Broadwater
5045 Crenshaw Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents live on beautifully landscaped grounds with an extraordinary staff. Casual yet exquisite apartments that have access to many amenities such as a resort-style pool, a billiards room, and a pet play park. Conveniently located to maximize the Pasadena experience.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
25 Units Available
Montelago
11881 Gulf Pointe Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$972
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,692
1365 sqft
Comfy 1-3 bedroom apartments with exclusive access to many community amenities: a beach-entry pool, a 24 hour fitness center, and a business center. Conveniently situated between I-45 and Beltway 8 for easy access to Downtown Houston. Gated community. Each resident has his/her own garage.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
7 Units Available
Quay Point Apartments
3925 Arlington Square Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
$645
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
In-unit amenities include wood fireplace, pool views and white cabinets. Community offers parking, pool and on-site staff. Located conveniently off I-45 and the Sam Houston Tollway.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
38 Units Available
Reserve at Windmill Lakes Apartments
9988 Windmill Lakes, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$665
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1039 sqft
Located close to the intersection of I-45 and Almeda Genoa Road. Stylish apartments include a patio or balcony, hardwood floors and a modern kitchen with appliances. Community has a pool, a playground and a courtyard.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
30 Units Available
Veranda Village
3635 Shaver St, Pasadena, TX
Studio
$649
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$716
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$857
1013 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Veranda Village in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
$
13 Units Available
Maple Trail
2001 Burke Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$649
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$739
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,029
1278 sqft
Welcome to Maple Trail Apartments & Townhomes. Our one, two and three bedroom townhome apartments in Pasadena, TX, offer a cozy feel with a touch of character. Our apartments, like our residents, are unique.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
3 Units Available
Redwood Gardens Apartment Homes
910 Redwood St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Redwood Gardens Apartment Homes in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Windmill Landing
10121 Windmill Lakes Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1003 sqft
Located along the lake which gives the units great lake views, as well as many boating options for residents. Closely, the Alameda Mall serves as a great shopping location for residents.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Southpoint
12801 Roydon Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
893 sqft
Limited access gate into the property. Residents love the complex's 3 pools and relaxing clubhouse. Nearby, residents can find great restaurants and a park.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
51 Units Available
Ashmore
4201 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, glass tile backsplash and more. Located close to San Jacinto College Central and Ellington Airport. Community features playground, fitness center and sports courts.
