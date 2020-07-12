/
lake houston
73 Apartments for rent in Lake Houston, Houston, TX
27 Units Available
The JaXon
4855 Magnolia Cove Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,105
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1325 sqft
Luxury units feature granite countertops, fireplace and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to pool, gym and clubhouse. Community areas with pool table, shuffleboard and media room. Dog and cat friendly.
28 Units Available
Harbor Cove
4630 Magnolia Cove Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$871
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
1151 sqft
Resort-style pool with tropically-inspired gardens and sheet waterfall. Nine-foot coffered ceilings with crown molding and paneled doors for elegant interiors. Game room features billiards and shuffleboard.
23 Units Available
The Pointe at West Lake
16755 W Lake Houston Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,280
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1428 sqft
Situated off West Lake Houston Parkway. Apartments with personal balconies and attached garages nestled in a tree-lined neighborhood close to Lake Houston. Residents have access to outdoor green space and walking trails.
18 Units Available
Kings Cove Apartments
4920 Magnolia Cove Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$994
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1368 sqft
On-site fitness center and tropically landscaped pool/spa where all tenants are welcome. Pet-friendly community that features an clubhouse where residents visit with neighbors and guests. Units with contemporary architectural design that enhances the interior.
53 Units Available
Town Center
2727 Bens Branch Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$968
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,734
1381 sqft
Quiet enclave in Kingwood with beautiful pool, 24-hour fitness center, and covered carport. Apartments are spacious with walk-in closets, fireplaces, and modern kitchens. Located near Lake Houston.
126 Units Available
Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway, Atascocita, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,159
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1393 sqft
We are now offering in person and self-guided tours, please call today to schedule your appointment!! Our virtual tours are also still available. Let your active lifestyle thrive where every adventure is close to home.
72 Units Available
The Rosemary
17401 West Lake Houston Parkway, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,291
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,854
1398 sqft
Get away to the good life. The Rosemary brings an elevated sense of style and luxury to the Lake Houston area. Our city-meets-shore location keeps you equally connected to outdoor adventures and urban attractions.
4 Units Available
Sunrise at Atascocita
7850 FM-1960 E, Atascocita, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1182 sqft
Comfortable apartment home living in Humble, Texas, can be yours at Sunrise at Atascocita! Our community sits in an exceptional location, placing you in close proximity to GB Intercontinental Airport, Lake Houston, and Deerbrook Mall.
327 Units Available
Dryden
17417 West Lake Houston Parkway, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1213 sqft
Dryden is located at 17417 W Lake Houston Pkwy Humble, TX and is managed by Internacional Realty Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Contact for Availability
Ten Pines
14700 Woodson Park Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,617
1249 sqft
Ten Pines is a luxurious new apartment community near Lake Houston. With dozens of amenities and stylish interiors, these Houston Summerwood apartments have something for everyone. Apply today!
1 Unit Available
3606 Hampstead Court
3606 Hampstead Court, Harris County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1937 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
24 Units Available
Carrington at Park Lakes
4475 Wilson Rd, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,009
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1491 sqft
Large floor plans, hardwood floors, ceiling fans and designer kitchens rank among the best amenities featured in these apartments. Resident of the community also enjoy access to a large pool and fitness center.
64 Units Available
255 Assay Luxury Apartments
255 Assay Street, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,236
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,524
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1210 sqft
Introducing the first luxury-inspired apartment community in northeast Houston.
32 Units Available
Lodge at Kingwood
938 Kingwood Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$876
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1112 sqft
Great schools in the area are perfect for families. Property has beautiful landscape views, and many mature trees. Residents can shop at nearby grocery stores and the town's community shopping center.
27 Units Available
Camden Woodson Park
14633 Woodson Park Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$919
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1273 sqft
Open floorplans with large windows. On-site dog park with pet wash station. Resort-style pool with water features. Less than a mile to Beltway 8.
9 Units Available
Advenir at Eagle Creek
10373 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1487 sqft
Large, gourmet kitchens with plank flooring, ceramic tile backsplashes, and granite countertops. Resort-style pool with infinity edge. Assigned, covered parking and car wash station. Less than a mile to Beltway 8 and Greens WetBank.
44 Units Available
The Pointe At Valley Ranch Town Center
20290 Park Lake View Drive, Porter Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1386 sqft
Welcome to The Pointe at Valley Ranch Town Center, Northeast Houston's newest luxury apartment community! Discover fresh new homes and distinctive amenities at our extraordinary apartments.
26 Units Available
Haven at Liberty Hills
14580 Crosby Freeway Frontage Road, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1186 sqft
Haven at Liberty Hills is setting a new standard for elegant living in East Houston. Our luxurious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments deliver a custom-home feeling, with bright, open floor plans and upscale designer finishes throughout.
13 Units Available
Eagle Crest
5303 Atascocita Rd, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
939 sqft
Easy access to I-69, Beltway 8, George Bush Airport, golf courses, numerous shopping and dining venues. 1-2 bedroom units with large walk-in closet, private balcony and fireplace. Clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub on site.
19 Units Available
Woodland Hills
3918 Atascocita Rd, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments with dog grooming station and dog park. Property includes clubhouse, pool, gym, outdoor grill and fire pit. All units have hardwood floors, walk-in closet, and private balcony or patio. Close to Lake Houston.
7 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments
2911 Sycamore Springs Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$793
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
908 sqft
Quiet, pristine community in Kingwood with easy access to Downtown Houston and US-59. Woodsy and natural with hiking trails and parks aplenty. Beautiful pool. Units feature patio/balcony and dishwasher.
5 Units Available
Porterwood Apartments
24270 FM 1314 Rd, Porter Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$752
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$983
890 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
1 Unit Available
Spring Hill Village
16700 Golf Club Dr, Crosby, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
943 sqft
Located off Highway 90 in Crosby, just minutes from Lake Houston and Sylvan Beach Park. Units include fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, and ceiling fans.
214 Units Available
Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive, Atascocita, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1083 sqft
Park at Tour 18 is a brand new apartment community coming soon to Atascocita, Texas. Situated on the Tour 18 Golf Course, our community is surrounded by beautiful views and conveniences.
