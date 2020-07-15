Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:48 AM
9 Apartments For Rent Near UHCL
Last updated July 15 at 12:18 PM
31 Units Available
Clear Lake
The Park at Armand Bayou
4300 Bay Area Blvd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,255
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1173 sqft
A gated luxurious community showcases elegantly landscapes grounds and a tropical lagoon-style community pool. Units include features such as crown molding, built-in shelving, designer carpet, and nine foot vaulted ceilings.
Last updated July 15 at 12:21 PM
13 Units Available
Clear Lake
The Park at Armand Bayou Phase II
4302 Bay Area Blvd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,580
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1162 sqft
A gated community overlooking Clear Lake, these apartments feature a gym, two pools with a lagoon, whirlpool appliances and in-unit washers and dryers. Close to Kemah Boardwalk, Space Center Houston and Baybrook Mall.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
22 Units Available
Clear Lake
Clear Lake Apartment Homes
300 Cyberonics Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$834
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,141
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Clear Lake Apartment Homes! Our newly upgraded apartments offer an elegant, modern feel within a quaint and timeless community. Clear Lake is ranked one of Houston's best places to live.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
21 Units Available
Clear Lake
Palms at Clearlake
1300 Gemini St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1188 sqft
Beautiful Clear Lake area, convenient access to I-45 and NASA Bypass. Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom apartments with nine-foot/vaulted ceilings, crown molding and full-size W/D. Easy travel to good schools, Clear Lake and Baybrook Mall.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
20 Units Available
Clear Lake
Wolf Creek
16100 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
991 sqft
Prime location near shopping, a police station, and great schools. Smaller community with quite a few long-term residents. Waterscapes found throughout the complex. Even NASA is nearby, and residents have a nice view if a spaceship takes off.
Last updated July 15 at 06:34 AM
17 Units Available
Clear Lake
Lakeshore
16200 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
Studio
$808
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$772
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
975 sqft
Conveniently located close to the Bay Brook Mall, NASA Space Center and Kemah Boardwalk. Tenants have access to a gym, tennis court, yoga facilities, pool and BBQ facilities.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
10 Units Available
Clear Lake
The Cove Apartments
2000 Bay Area Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Choose between one or two bedrooms with a patio or balcony and relax by the cozy wood-burning fireplace. A gourmet kitchen and hardwood floors make this a perfect place to call home.
Last updated July 13 at 04:10 PM
5 Units Available
Clear Lake
University Green Apartments
1620 Bay Area Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
889 sqft
Property located near campus. Remodeled units have access to a pool and jacuzzi.
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
2 Units Available
Clear Lake
Tiffany Bay
16505 Tiffany Ct, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1389 sqft
Tiffany Bay is situated close to downtown and major Houston employers alike, including NASA. Drop by the nearby shopping malls and outlets or take a swim in the beautiful outdoor pool.