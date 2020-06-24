All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:05 AM

The Gables at Richmond

3400 Ocee St · (832) 463-4964
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
1 MONTH free rent qualified applicants
Rent Special
2 weeks free rent
Location

3400 Ocee St, Houston, TX 77063
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-119 · Avail. Sep 12

$743

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 11-1110 · Avail. now

$855

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 15-1504 · Avail. now

$855

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 43+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 18-1815 · Avail. Sep 2

$976

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 27-2712 · Avail. now

$1,362

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 21-2104 · Avail. now

$1,362

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Gables at Richmond.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
coffee bar
hot tub
internet access
Apply online at www.gablesrichmondapts.com




AWESOME AND AFFORDABLE! That's what you will find when you visit The Gables at Richmond. Marvelously designed apartment homes in a community where shopping, dining and entertainment are all nearby. Visit the fitness center or relax by the pool. Free reserved parking. Come see what you are missing at The Gables at Richmond.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom), $200 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee (only for no rental history), Renters Insurance Required
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $325 (20 lbs and under), $375 (30-39 lbs), $425 (40-49lbs), $525 (50-60lbs)
limit: 2 pets per apartment
rent: $10 per month per pet
restrictions: While we are a pet friendly community, we are a Breed Restricted community and do not accept aggressive Breeds (pit bull, chow, Rottweiler, etc.) Pet weight limit based on full growth maturity.
Parking Details: Open Lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Gables at Richmond have any available units?
The Gables at Richmond has 51 units available starting at $743 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does The Gables at Richmond have?
Some of The Gables at Richmond's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Gables at Richmond currently offering any rent specials?
The Gables at Richmond is offering the following rent specials: 1 MONTH free rent qualified applicants
Is The Gables at Richmond pet-friendly?
Yes, The Gables at Richmond is pet friendly.
Does The Gables at Richmond offer parking?
Yes, The Gables at Richmond offers parking.
Does The Gables at Richmond have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Gables at Richmond does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Gables at Richmond have a pool?
Yes, The Gables at Richmond has a pool.
Does The Gables at Richmond have accessible units?
No, The Gables at Richmond does not have accessible units.
Does The Gables at Richmond have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Gables at Richmond has units with dishwashers.
