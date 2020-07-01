All apartments in Houston
2410 Roy Circle
2410 Roy Circle

2410 Roy Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2410 Roy Circle, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Darling SINGLE-FAMILY home with 3 bedrooms on HUGE lot with a ton of lush trees. Laminate wood and tile flooring throughout, NO CARPET with a light and bright living room leading into a functional kitchen, complete with ALL appliances and stacked WASHER AND DRYER UNITS. Fully fenced backyard with over-sized garage and patio. Home sits on a QUIET and CHARMING street with close proximity to the Heights, Shady Acres, Washington Corridor, DT and major freeways for EASY COMMUTING. This property is PET FRIENDLY! Your furry friends will have blast with the back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2410 Roy Circle have any available units?
2410 Roy Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2410 Roy Circle have?
Some of 2410 Roy Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2410 Roy Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2410 Roy Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 Roy Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2410 Roy Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2410 Roy Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2410 Roy Circle offers parking.
Does 2410 Roy Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2410 Roy Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 Roy Circle have a pool?
No, 2410 Roy Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2410 Roy Circle have accessible units?
Yes, 2410 Roy Circle has accessible units.
Does 2410 Roy Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2410 Roy Circle has units with dishwashers.

