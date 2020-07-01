2410 Roy Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Darling SINGLE-FAMILY home with 3 bedrooms on HUGE lot with a ton of lush trees. Laminate wood and tile flooring throughout, NO CARPET with a light and bright living room leading into a functional kitchen, complete with ALL appliances and stacked WASHER AND DRYER UNITS. Fully fenced backyard with over-sized garage and patio. Home sits on a QUIET and CHARMING street with close proximity to the Heights, Shady Acres, Washington Corridor, DT and major freeways for EASY COMMUTING. This property is PET FRIENDLY! Your furry friends will have blast with the back yard.