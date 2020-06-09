All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:58 AM

Aliso Briar Forest

14698 Briar Forest Dr · (832) 664-7490
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$600 Look & Lease Specials on Select Homes!
Location

14698 Briar Forest Dr, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 02306 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 673 sqft

Unit 10203 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 673 sqft

Unit 09107 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 673 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02301 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,479

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1053 sqft

Unit 10105 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,479

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1053 sqft

Unit 02208 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,504

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1053 sqft

See 9+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 07306 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,969

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1452 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aliso Briar Forest.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
package receiving
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
carport
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
dog park
fire pit
green community
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
nest technology
online portal
pool table
smoke-free community
trash valet
Received The ApartmentRatings 'Top Rated Community' Award in 2018. Exceptional Views. Exclusive Living. Extraordinary Style. Come home to Houston's newest address... Aliso Briar Forest. A fusion of urban style and classic sophistication, Aliso Briar Forest presents a new standard of living. With spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans tailored to your unique lifestyle, your home becomes your oasis. With a location like no other, Aliso Briar Forest gives you direct access to the Energy Corridor, some of Houston's finest shops, dining, and gorgeous parks.

We are proud of the following certifications that reflect how our apartments and management services comply with certain third-party certification quality standards related to the design, construction, operation and maintenance of our property which also help improve energy efficiency, environmental quality, waste reduction, recycling and the like, all of which are designed to help lower the energy costs and reduce the overal

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $100 with approved credit
Move-in Fees: $100
Additional: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2 Pets Maximum.
rent: 1 pet $30, 2 pets $50
restrictions: Breed Restrictions apply for dogs.
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: We offer extra storage inside the unit including linen closets in bathroom and pantry in kitchens.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Aliso Briar Forest have any available units?
Aliso Briar Forest has 18 units available starting at $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Aliso Briar Forest have?
Some of Aliso Briar Forest's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aliso Briar Forest currently offering any rent specials?
Aliso Briar Forest is offering the following rent specials: $600 Look & Lease Specials on Select Homes!
Is Aliso Briar Forest pet-friendly?
Yes, Aliso Briar Forest is pet friendly.
Does Aliso Briar Forest offer parking?
Yes, Aliso Briar Forest offers parking.
Does Aliso Briar Forest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Aliso Briar Forest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Aliso Briar Forest have a pool?
Yes, Aliso Briar Forest has a pool.
Does Aliso Briar Forest have accessible units?
Yes, Aliso Briar Forest has accessible units.
Does Aliso Briar Forest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aliso Briar Forest has units with dishwashers.

