All apartments in Houston
Find more places like Century Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Century Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:09 AM

Century Park

20430 Imperial Valley Dr · (832) 688-4616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$250.00 off 1 bedroom floor plans!! Only $99.00 to apply for all floor plans available
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

20430 Imperial Valley Dr, Houston, TX 77073

Price and availability

VERIFIED 40 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1216 · Avail. Sep 15

$823

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 642 sqft

Unit 704 · Avail. now

$823

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 642 sqft

Unit 1410 · Avail. now

$823

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 642 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 906 · Avail. now

$919

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 821 sqft

Unit 806 · Avail. Sep 5

$919

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 821 sqft

Unit 1008 · Avail. Sep 1

$919

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 821 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Century Park.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
hot tub
internet access
When you drive through the gate at Century Park, youХll know you have arrived home. With a single entrance and exit, you will immediately sense the inviting comfort of a smaller community. We showcase five unique floor plans Р one which is bound to meet your lifestyle wants and needs. All apartment homes, whether a one or two bedroom, will have custom finishes and amenities designed to make life easier and more fun! For example, the two bedroom town house features an eat-in kitchen and a private backyard Р perfect for outdoor grilling and dining, relaxing, and even providing your canine friend space to move around. From the designer fireplaces to the gourmet kitchens and ceramic tiled entries, Century Park offers a home you will truly love.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom), $200 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Century Park have any available units?
Century Park has 20 units available starting at $823 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Century Park have?
Some of Century Park's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Century Park currently offering any rent specials?
Century Park is offering the following rent specials: $250.00 off 1 bedroom floor plans!! Only $99.00 to apply for all floor plans available
Is Century Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Century Park is pet friendly.
Does Century Park offer parking?
Yes, Century Park offers parking.
Does Century Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Century Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Century Park have a pool?
Yes, Century Park has a pool.
Does Century Park have accessible units?
No, Century Park does not have accessible units.
Does Century Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Century Park has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Century Park?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Highland
6969 Hollister St
Houston, TX 77040
Westmount at London Park
14545 Bammel North Houston Rd
Houston, TX 77014
Reserve At 63 Sixty Three
6363 W Airport Blvd
Houston, TX 77035
Ascent at CityCentre
801 Town and Country Ln
Houston, TX 77024
15th Street Flats
1414 North Shepherd Drive
Houston, TX 77008
Vintage Park
15727 Cutten Rd
Houston, TX 77070
The Dacoma
3900 Dacoma Street
Houston, TX 77092
The Boulevard Apartments
2440 North Blvd
Houston, TX 77098

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity