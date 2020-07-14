Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities fireplace air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly hot tub internet access

When you drive through the gate at Century Park, youХll know you have arrived home. With a single entrance and exit, you will immediately sense the inviting comfort of a smaller community. We showcase five unique floor plans Р one which is bound to meet your lifestyle wants and needs. All apartment homes, whether a one or two bedroom, will have custom finishes and amenities designed to make life easier and more fun! For example, the two bedroom town house features an eat-in kitchen and a private backyard Р perfect for outdoor grilling and dining, relaxing, and even providing your canine friend space to move around. From the designer fireplaces to the gourmet kitchens and ceramic tiled entries, Century Park offers a home you will truly love.