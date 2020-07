Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors oven Property Amenities clubhouse concierge internet cafe elevator parking pool guest suite valet service cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly internet access

1916 West Gray Street, Houston, TX 77019



Live like a Parisian in the heart of Houston. The River Oaks neighborhood is now home to the newly-constructed Le Palais Apartments that offer elevator accessible, 1 & 2-bedroom apartments for rent in Houston. Featuring chic interiors and upscale features, well-designed floor plans and soaring ceilings, spectacular views and indulgent amenities, Le Palais is designed to make you feel like royalty.



Indulge yourself in this boutique-style community in the River Oaks area of Houston. Lounge under the poolside cabanas, walk the bustling neighborhood of River Oaks, invite friends to your spacious apartment, or relax in large soaking tubs. Whatever your heart desires, is in the heart of Houston at Le Palais Apartments.