Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

White Rock Lake Apartment Villas

9191 Garland Rd · (972) 370-5312
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9191 Garland Rd, Dallas, TX 75218
Casa View

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1035 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,243

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 658 sqft

Unit 1026 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,253

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 658 sqft

Unit 725 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,253

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 658 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 325 · Avail. now

$1,624

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Unit 833 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,664

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Unit 432 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,704

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from White Rock Lake Apartment Villas.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
basketball court
bbq/grill
coffee bar
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
yoga
Imagine a home that offers two sides to living. A luxuriously elegant environment of two distinctive lifestyles; tranquility and activity. Just steps from the jogging trails, White Rock Lake Apartment Villas offer a glamorous rhythm of energy and style. One and two bedroom apartment villas, complete with granite countertops, black and clean steel appliances and wood flooring offer luxurious tranquility after a day of play on White Rock Lake! Minutes from Lakewood Village Shopping Center, Downtown and Uptown Dallas and nestled closely to The Dallas Arboretum and Casa Linda, Our one- and two-bedroom floor plans, including a one-bedroom with den option, have been recently upgraded with a variety of luxurious modern touches. Entertaining guests has never been easier, as you can now prepare them a meal in your beautiful and functional kitchen, and then follow it up with a day spent enjoying one of our many on-site activities. We are pet-friendly, so your four-legged friend can take advantag

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom), $200 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Trash: $12.25/month, Pest control: $4/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 flat fee
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Attached/detached garage: included in all leases

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does White Rock Lake Apartment Villas have any available units?
White Rock Lake Apartment Villas has 18 units available starting at $1,243 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does White Rock Lake Apartment Villas have?
Some of White Rock Lake Apartment Villas's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is White Rock Lake Apartment Villas currently offering any rent specials?
White Rock Lake Apartment Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is White Rock Lake Apartment Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, White Rock Lake Apartment Villas is pet friendly.
Does White Rock Lake Apartment Villas offer parking?
Yes, White Rock Lake Apartment Villas offers parking.
Does White Rock Lake Apartment Villas have units with washers and dryers?
No, White Rock Lake Apartment Villas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does White Rock Lake Apartment Villas have a pool?
Yes, White Rock Lake Apartment Villas has a pool.
Does White Rock Lake Apartment Villas have accessible units?
No, White Rock Lake Apartment Villas does not have accessible units.
Does White Rock Lake Apartment Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, White Rock Lake Apartment Villas has units with dishwashers.
