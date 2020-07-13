Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge gym parking pool garage media room tennis court volleyball court basketball court bbq/grill coffee bar fire pit hot tub internet access internet cafe online portal package receiving yoga

Imagine a home that offers two sides to living. A luxuriously elegant environment of two distinctive lifestyles; tranquility and activity. Just steps from the jogging trails, White Rock Lake Apartment Villas offer a glamorous rhythm of energy and style. One and two bedroom apartment villas, complete with granite countertops, black and clean steel appliances and wood flooring offer luxurious tranquility after a day of play on White Rock Lake! Minutes from Lakewood Village Shopping Center, Downtown and Uptown Dallas and nestled closely to The Dallas Arboretum and Casa Linda, Our one- and two-bedroom floor plans, including a one-bedroom with den option, have been recently upgraded with a variety of luxurious modern touches. Entertaining guests has never been easier, as you can now prepare them a meal in your beautiful and functional kitchen, and then follow it up with a day spent enjoying one of our many on-site activities. We are pet-friendly, so your four-legged friend can take advantag