Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:00 AM

Village on the Green

5301 Alpha Rd · (469) 615-3162
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5301 Alpha Rd, Dallas, TX 75240

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-307 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,270

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Unit 1-132 · Avail. now

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

Unit 1-435 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 683 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-159 · Avail. now

$1,680

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Unit 1-149 · Avail. now

$1,680

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1188 sqft

Unit 1-414 · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1067 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Village on the Green.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
elevator
gym
pool
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
courtyard
At Village on the Green, you can kick back and relax knowing everything you need is close at hand. We are within walkable distance from lushly landscaped courtyards, corner stores, a complete fitness center, pool, and luxury amenities open 24 hours a day.

Located directly across from the Galleria, Village on the Green is surrounded by some of the best shopping and restaurants that Dallas has to offer. Should you need to travel to other areas in the metroplex, Interstate 635 and the Dallas North Tollway are mere minutes away.

Stop by for a tour, or contact our leasing office to find the perfect one-, two-, or three-bedroom apartment home for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds are prohibited. Please call our Leasing Center for complete Pet Policy information. **Reasonable accommodations are made for service and companion animals in connection with disabilities.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Village on the Green have any available units?
Village on the Green has 16 units available starting at $1,270 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Village on the Green have?
Some of Village on the Green's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Village on the Green currently offering any rent specials?
Village on the Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Village on the Green pet-friendly?
Yes, Village on the Green is pet friendly.
Does Village on the Green offer parking?
Yes, Village on the Green offers parking.
Does Village on the Green have units with washers and dryers?
No, Village on the Green does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Village on the Green have a pool?
Yes, Village on the Green has a pool.
Does Village on the Green have accessible units?
No, Village on the Green does not have accessible units.
Does Village on the Green have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Village on the Green has units with dishwashers.
