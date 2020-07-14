Lease Length: 6, 13-24 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300-$400
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: 40 lbs, aggressive breed
Dogs
deposit: $750
restrictions: 0 - 20 pounds on properties that allow dogs on 2nd floor. 0 - 30 pounds on all first floor units with yards. 31 - 50 pounds on all first floor units with yards
Cats
deposit: $300
restrictions: Allowed on all properties except 5200 Gaston (Green House) or 5002 Junius (Modern)
Parking Details: Covered lot. covered: $40/month, open lot, gated.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.