Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

VILLA

5808 Gaston Avenue · (406) 300-3681
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5808 Gaston Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 101 · Avail. Jul 31

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 108 · Avail. now

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from VILLA.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
in unit laundry
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
cats allowed
accessible
24hr concierge
cc payments
e-payments
smoke-free community
Live here if: you’ve got a flair for design and trendy boutique living

The Villa property has an authentic look and feel of a five-star boutique hotel situated in a quaint Spanish village. Its 18 residences spend down time relaxing, cooking and socializing around a tranquil private pool complete with a mucho bella spanish fountain.

What’s outdoors:

Authentic Spanish villa curb appeal
A glamorous courtyard with gourmet cooking areas, lounge furniture around a black bottom pool, water features and fountains
Private fenced in yards, perfect for pet owners
Simply stunning views of a natural paradise

What’s indoors:

Elegant hardwood floors throughout
Floor to ceiling glass with incredible views
All units face and open out to the lush gardens and vibrant courtyard
A modern kitchen outfitted with tile countertops
and so much more!

Property style profile: distinctive character + Spanish luxury + garden oasis

The Power Personality Spectrum: Urbanite + One-of-a-Kind + S

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 13-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300-$400
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: 40 lbs, aggressive breed
Dogs
deposit: $750
restrictions: 0 - 20 pounds on properties that allow dogs on 2nd floor. 0 - 30 pounds on all first floor units with yards. 31 - 50 pounds on all first floor units with yards
Cats
deposit: $300
restrictions: Allowed on all properties except 5200 Gaston (Green House) or 5002 Junius (Modern)
Parking Details: Covered lot. covered: $40/month, open lot, gated.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does VILLA have any available units?
VILLA has 3 units available starting at $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does VILLA have?
Some of VILLA's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is VILLA currently offering any rent specials?
VILLA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is VILLA pet-friendly?
Yes, VILLA is pet friendly.
Does VILLA offer parking?
Yes, VILLA offers parking.
Does VILLA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, VILLA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does VILLA have a pool?
Yes, VILLA has a pool.
Does VILLA have accessible units?
Yes, VILLA has accessible units.
Does VILLA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, VILLA has units with dishwashers.

