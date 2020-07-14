Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel in unit laundry smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system carport clubhouse courtyard dog park fire pit on-site laundry parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry bbq/grill guest parking hot tub internet access online portal cats allowed accessible 24hr concierge cc payments e-payments smoke-free community

Live here if: you’ve got a flair for design and trendy boutique living



The Villa property has an authentic look and feel of a five-star boutique hotel situated in a quaint Spanish village. Its 18 residences spend down time relaxing, cooking and socializing around a tranquil private pool complete with a mucho bella spanish fountain.



What’s outdoors:



Authentic Spanish villa curb appeal

A glamorous courtyard with gourmet cooking areas, lounge furniture around a black bottom pool, water features and fountains

Private fenced in yards, perfect for pet owners

Simply stunning views of a natural paradise



What’s indoors:



Elegant hardwood floors throughout

Floor to ceiling glass with incredible views

All units face and open out to the lush gardens and vibrant courtyard

A modern kitchen outfitted with tile countertops

and so much more!



Property style profile: distinctive character + Spanish luxury + garden oasis



The Power Personality Spectrum: Urbanite + One-of-a-Kind + S