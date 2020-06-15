All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

The Sorrento (CLOSED)

8616 Turtle Creek Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

8616 Turtle Creek Blvd, Dallas, TX 75225
Preston Hollow

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Highly desirable condo near Park Cities - Highly desirable building with loads of amenities. This unit is available immediately and features high ceilings, a double sided gas fireplace perfect for the upcoming winter months, upgraded high end designer kitchen which is open to the living area. The bedroom is oversize and has sweeping views of the gardens and pool. The spa-like bathroom boasts dual sinks, soaker tub, and separate shower. Laundry is in the bathroom. Huge closet. Must See!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3207570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Sorrento (CLOSED) have any available units?
The Sorrento (CLOSED) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does The Sorrento (CLOSED) have?
Some of The Sorrento (CLOSED)'s amenities include recently renovated, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Sorrento (CLOSED) currently offering any rent specials?
The Sorrento (CLOSED) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Sorrento (CLOSED) pet-friendly?
No, The Sorrento (CLOSED) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does The Sorrento (CLOSED) offer parking?
No, The Sorrento (CLOSED) does not offer parking.
Does The Sorrento (CLOSED) have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Sorrento (CLOSED) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Sorrento (CLOSED) have a pool?
Yes, The Sorrento (CLOSED) has a pool.
Does The Sorrento (CLOSED) have accessible units?
No, The Sorrento (CLOSED) does not have accessible units.
Does The Sorrento (CLOSED) have units with dishwashers?
No, The Sorrento (CLOSED) does not have units with dishwashers.

