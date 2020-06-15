The Sorrento (CLOSED)

Amenities

recently renovated pool hot tub fireplace

Highly desirable condo near Park Cities - Highly desirable building with loads of amenities. This unit is available immediately and features high ceilings, a double sided gas fireplace perfect for the upcoming winter months, upgraded high end designer kitchen which is open to the living area. The bedroom is oversize and has sweeping views of the gardens and pool. The spa-like bathroom boasts dual sinks, soaker tub, and separate shower. Laundry is in the bathroom. Huge closet. Must See!



No Pets Allowed



