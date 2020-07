Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center 24hr concierge internet cafe dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage guest suite internet access green community hot tub

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. With striking views of the Downtown Dallas Skyline, modern amenities, contemporary architecture and an enviable location, the Mondrian Cityplace perfectly encapsulates what it means to live in West Village. Within our community's twenty-one story building, there are a variety of floor plans offered, including both high rise and loft-style.