Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
Oaks Trinity
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

Oaks Trinity

333 E Greenbriar Ln · (972) 280-7136
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

333 E Greenbriar Ln, Dallas, TX 75203
Lake Cliff

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1402 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,122

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 679 sqft

Unit 1213 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,157

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 1124 · Avail. now

$1,541

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 945 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1304 · Avail. now

$1,596

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

Unit 1346 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,602

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

Unit 1441 · Avail. now

$1,606

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oaks Trinity.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
fire pit
gym
game room
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
trash valet
cats allowed
accessible
alarm system
e-payments
online portal
pool table
smoke-free community
Whether you are in the market for a studio, one-, or two-bedroom apartment in Dallas, Oaks Trinity has the right home for you. This dynamic community features comfortable living spaces and tons of amenities, including a pet park, game room, resort-style pool, and more. By choosing Oaks Trinity, you choose a remarkable Dallas neighborhood close to exciting dining, shopping, and entertainment options. Make sure you bring your appetite because this community puts you just minutes from a wide selection of great restaurants around the Bishop Arts District from Zen Sushi to Eno's Pizza Tavern, Veracruz Cafe, Hunky's Hamburgers, Emporium Pies, and more! If you want to update your wardrobe or even just take care of the groceries, this is a great neighborhood for shopping as well. The nearby Cox Farms Market and Aldi help with your around-the-home needs. Stroll down Bishop Avenue and check out the variety of boutiques and other merchants located just steps away from your front door. In your ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $20
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $20
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Other. Off Street Parking Space $60 Garages available from $85-$100.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Oaks Trinity have any available units?
Oaks Trinity has 8 units available starting at $1,122 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Oaks Trinity have?
Some of Oaks Trinity's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oaks Trinity currently offering any rent specials?
Oaks Trinity is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oaks Trinity pet-friendly?
Yes, Oaks Trinity is pet friendly.
Does Oaks Trinity offer parking?
Yes, Oaks Trinity offers parking.
Does Oaks Trinity have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Oaks Trinity offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Oaks Trinity have a pool?
Yes, Oaks Trinity has a pool.
Does Oaks Trinity have accessible units?
Yes, Oaks Trinity has accessible units.
Does Oaks Trinity have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oaks Trinity has units with dishwashers.

