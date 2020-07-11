Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park elevator fire pit gym game room parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access trash valet cats allowed accessible alarm system e-payments online portal pool table smoke-free community

Whether you are in the market for a studio, one-, or two-bedroom apartment in Dallas, Oaks Trinity has the right home for you. This dynamic community features comfortable living spaces and tons of amenities, including a pet park, game room, resort-style pool, and more. By choosing Oaks Trinity, you choose a remarkable Dallas neighborhood close to exciting dining, shopping, and entertainment options. Make sure you bring your appetite because this community puts you just minutes from a wide selection of great restaurants around the Bishop Arts District from Zen Sushi to Eno's Pizza Tavern, Veracruz Cafe, Hunky's Hamburgers, Emporium Pies, and more! If you want to update your wardrobe or even just take care of the groceries, this is a great neighborhood for shopping as well. The nearby Cox Farms Market and Aldi help with your around-the-home needs. Stroll down Bishop Avenue and check out the variety of boutiques and other merchants located just steps away from your front door. In your ...