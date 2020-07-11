Amenities
Whether you are in the market for a studio, one-, or two-bedroom apartment in Dallas, Oaks Trinity has the right home for you. This dynamic community features comfortable living spaces and tons of amenities, including a pet park, game room, resort-style pool, and more. By choosing Oaks Trinity, you choose a remarkable Dallas neighborhood close to exciting dining, shopping, and entertainment options. Make sure you bring your appetite because this community puts you just minutes from a wide selection of great restaurants around the Bishop Arts District from Zen Sushi to Eno's Pizza Tavern, Veracruz Cafe, Hunky's Hamburgers, Emporium Pies, and more! If you want to update your wardrobe or even just take care of the groceries, this is a great neighborhood for shopping as well. The nearby Cox Farms Market and Aldi help with your around-the-home needs. Stroll down Bishop Avenue and check out the variety of boutiques and other merchants located just steps away from your front door. In your ...