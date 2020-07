Mosaic Luxury Highrise

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge elevator 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access lobby media room valet service fire pit green community online portal

Mosaic Dallas apartments were designed specifically to afford our residents the epitome of luxury when it comes to residential living. In the heart of the Dallas cultural scene, our community offers exceptional views of Historic Mobile Pegasus, American Airlines Center, and Trinity River Bridge. Our abundant features and amenities are first-rate, and include large closets, modern appliances, solariums, garden tubs, washer and dryer connections, and urban and loft layouts. Community amenities include a rooftop swimming pool, hot tub, state of the art fitness center, covered parking, a clubhouse, IMAX screens by the rooftop pool, and we're pet-friendly, too. Experience the luxury of Mosaic Dallas Apartments today.