Amenities

Unit Amenities range air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym parking garage yoga pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill courtyard fire pit pool table

We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. West Love is where today's sophisticated young professionals find their fit. The finished industrial architecture conveys an honest style while maintaining the energy of youth. A wide range of amenities a fitness center, yoga studio and dog park, promote an active, vibrant community in this peaceful urban retreat. Located near Love Field and the medical district, West Love is a fun and authentic haven for the modern individual.