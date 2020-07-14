Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport cc payments guest parking key fob access lobby nest technology online portal playground

Welcome. Please wipe your feet; theyre bound to be dirty. After all, your new home is less than a mile from Henry Moss Park, with endless hiking and biking trails, picnic spaces, and soccer fields. Or if youre a dog lover, (who isnt?), maybe you were hanging with your best friend at our very own dog park located right here on the property. Yes, well admit were outdoorsy types. But here at Firefly, we like our creature comforts, too. Thats why we offer top-notch amenities like vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, and washers and dryers. Our meticulously landscaped grounds boast beautiful outdoor amenity areas, fire pits, and a sparkling resort-style pool. All of this and Dallas is at your doorstep. So really, only one question remains: Are you home yet?