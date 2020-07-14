All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like
Firefly.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
Firefly
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:14 AM

Firefly

9505 Royal Ln · (910) 390-1418
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lake Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9505 Royal Ln, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 21-2070 · Avail. Jul 31

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 565 sqft

Unit 19-3087 · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 565 sqft

Unit 14-1145 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 778 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-2099 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 952 sqft

Unit 5-2096 · Avail. now

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 952 sqft

Unit 7-2107 · Avail. now

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 952 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Firefly.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
nest technology
online portal
playground
Welcome. Please wipe your feet; theyre bound to be dirty. After all, your new home is less than a mile from Henry Moss Park, with endless hiking and biking trails, picnic spaces, and soccer fields. Or if youre a dog lover, (who isnt?), maybe you were hanging with your best friend at our very own dog park located right here on the property. Yes, well admit were outdoorsy types. But here at Firefly, we like our creature comforts, too. Thats why we offer top-notch amenities like vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, and washers and dryers. Our meticulously landscaped grounds boast beautiful outdoor amenity areas, fire pits, and a sparkling resort-style pool. All of this and Dallas is at your doorstep. So really, only one question remains: Are you home yet?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per single applicant $125 mariried couple any other additional aplicant $50.00
Deposit: $200-$300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Aggressive Breed
Parking Details: Covered & Uncovered.
Storage Details: Storage closet in select units

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Firefly have any available units?
Firefly has 26 units available starting at $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Firefly have?
Some of Firefly's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Firefly currently offering any rent specials?
Firefly is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Firefly pet-friendly?
Yes, Firefly is pet friendly.
Does Firefly offer parking?
Yes, Firefly offers parking.
Does Firefly have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Firefly offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Firefly have a pool?
Yes, Firefly has a pool.
Does Firefly have accessible units?
No, Firefly does not have accessible units.
Does Firefly have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Firefly has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Neighborhoods at The Sound
3333 Bleecker St
Dallas, TX 75019
Clover on Park Lane
8780 Park Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Camden Henderson
5222 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
555 Ross
1777 N Record St
Dallas, TX 75202
Village Dakota
6550 Shady Brook Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
Sutton Place
18600 Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Grand Estates at Kessler Park
1520 N Beckley Ave
Dallas, TX 75203
ELEVEN10 AT FARMERS MARKET
1110 S Cesar Chavez Blvd
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 BedroomsDallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly PlacesDallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East DallasVickeryDowntown DallasCasa ViewPrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterDallas Theological SeminaryRichland CollegeParker University