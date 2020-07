Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool dogs allowed cats allowed garage pet friendly bbq/grill business center carport coffee bar conference room dog park fire pit green community hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby online portal trash valet

Built from the ground-up with sustainability in mind, our Medical District apartments are certified at LEED Silver, use 20 percent less water than average and all common areas are powered by 100-percent renewable energy. All the while, residents are able to enjoy luxurious amenities, including a full-service 24/7 gym, resort-style pool, landscaped courtyards and a suite of pet-friendly amenities.Have the benefit of a convenient location at our apartments near the Dallas Medical District, while being a short commute from Dallas Love Field Airport, as well as downtown. The DART Green Line is within walking distance in addition to many dining, shopping and entertainment options nearby along Inwood Road, and beyond.