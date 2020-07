Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

What a great unit on the 3rd floor with balcony. Very quiet secluded, gated community. Remote parking access, and common door keys. Large one bedroom one bathr condo (not a loft type unit) with lots of light. Stackable washer and dryer, dishwasher, stove and fridge to stay. Ceramic tile in kitchen, bathr and entry.