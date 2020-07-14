All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like Cottonwood at Park Central.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
Cottonwood at Park Central
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

Cottonwood at Park Central

13323 Esperanza Rd · (833) 766-4841
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Call and ask about our Spring specials!
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
RANDCO
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13323 Esperanza Rd, Dallas, TX 75240
RANDCO

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0718 · Avail. Jul 20

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Unit 1217 · Avail. Jul 21

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Unit 1214 · Avail. Jul 28

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0315 · Avail. now

$1,193

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 879 sqft

Unit 0709 · Avail. now

$1,193

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 879 sqft

Unit 0724 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,193

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 879 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1423 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,542

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1189 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cottonwood at Park Central.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
24hr maintenance
Cottonwood at Park Central offers one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Dallas, Texas. Our newly renovated apartment homes feature granite countertops, faux wood flooring, large patios or balconies and oversized closets. Our chef-inspired kitchens feature granite countertops, new black appliances, and a beautiful glass mosaic tile back splash!

Residents enjoy a resort style pool, play area, fitness center, BBQ area and access to computers. Our pet-friendly community also features a dog park. Your new home is conveniently nestled where 635 and 75 meet, close to shopping, dining, public transportation, and award winning elementary schools, such as Bukhair Elementary and J. Frank Dobie Elementary. We offer several different apartment options and lease terms, including 3, 6, 9, and 12 months, to meet your needs and expectations. Come and visit our community today and make your new home in the heart of Dallas.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom) $250 (2 bedrooms) $350 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: One time Fee $300
restrictions: Please contact office for details.
Dogs
rent: $25-$35/monthly per pet
Cats
rent: $25
Storage Details: $50/month: Storage Room

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cottonwood at Park Central have any available units?
Cottonwood at Park Central has 14 units available starting at $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Cottonwood at Park Central have?
Some of Cottonwood at Park Central's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cottonwood at Park Central currently offering any rent specials?
Cottonwood at Park Central is offering the following rent specials: Call and ask about our Spring specials!
Is Cottonwood at Park Central pet-friendly?
Yes, Cottonwood at Park Central is pet friendly.
Does Cottonwood at Park Central offer parking?
No, Cottonwood at Park Central does not offer parking.
Does Cottonwood at Park Central have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cottonwood at Park Central does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cottonwood at Park Central have a pool?
Yes, Cottonwood at Park Central has a pool.
Does Cottonwood at Park Central have accessible units?
No, Cottonwood at Park Central does not have accessible units.
Does Cottonwood at Park Central have units with dishwashers?
No, Cottonwood at Park Central does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Cottonwood at Park Central?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Renaissance Parc
5151 Verde Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75254
Advenir at Frankford Springs
3702 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Aura on McKinney
4209 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
Alexan Ross
4001 Ross Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
The Ellison
5065 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
The Arches at Park Cities
4400 W University Blvd
Dallas, TX 75209
Inwood Station Apartments
2727 Inwood Rd
Dallas, TX 75235
La Salle
18725 Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity