Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill 24hr maintenance

Cottonwood at Park Central offers one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Dallas, Texas. Our newly renovated apartment homes feature granite countertops, faux wood flooring, large patios or balconies and oversized closets. Our chef-inspired kitchens feature granite countertops, new black appliances, and a beautiful glass mosaic tile back splash!



Residents enjoy a resort style pool, play area, fitness center, BBQ area and access to computers. Our pet-friendly community also features a dog park. Your new home is conveniently nestled where 635 and 75 meet, close to shopping, dining, public transportation, and award winning elementary schools, such as Bukhair Elementary and J. Frank Dobie Elementary. We offer several different apartment options and lease terms, including 3, 6, 9, and 12 months, to meet your needs and expectations. Come and visit our community today and make your new home in the heart of Dallas.