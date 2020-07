Amenities

FABULOUSLY RENOVATED 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH APARTMENT ABOVE RETAIL IN THE CEDARS DISTRICT!! JUST BLOCKS FROM DOWNTOWN DALLAS, DALLAS FARMER'S MARKET AND THE DALLAS CONVENTION CENTER. COMPLETELY RENOVATED BUILDING. ALL NEW APPLIANCES, NEW UPDATED BATHROOMS AND KITCHENS, NEW CENTRAL HEAT AND AIR. NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS. LAUNDRY ON-SITE. ONE YEAR LEASE. TENANT PAYS $50 FOR ELECTRIC SERVICE. $800 SECURITY DEPOSIT. $50 APPLICATION FEE.