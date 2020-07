Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge dog park 24hr gym pool trash valet alarm system clubhouse coffee bar courtyard internet cafe elevator game room green community parking pool table shuffle board 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access lobby media room online portal package receiving

WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour! Alta Design District apartment homes offer you upscale living in one of the most interesting and eclectic communities in Dallas. These new apartment homes are created for those who desire spacious living, a great location and unique amenities. Contemporary floor plans with exceptional interior finishes that include granite countertops, stainless appliances, kitchen islands and green features.We are located in the heart of the Dallas Design District and convenient to American Airlines Center,the premier sports and entertainment venue in Dallas, downtown Dallas and the neighborhood of Oak Lawn. Also minutes from Dallas Market Center and Dallas Medical Center. Come visit us now and experience the urban sophistication of Alta Design District.