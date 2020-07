Alexan Henderson

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym parking pool bike storage garage accessible elevator 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill business center cc payments conference room courtyard dog grooming area e-payments fire pit green community guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access media room new construction online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community trash valet

Located in Dallas’ Knox District, we are near all of the best restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Explore a meandering oasis with a luxury fitness center, coffee bar, rooftop patio and a residents’ bar and lounge. Each luxury apartment is exceptionally outfitted with resort-style amenities, premium finishes, and all the special touches that make it feel like home. Fresh design, funky style, and timeless natural textures provide distinctive character and charm. Surround yourself with striking luxury, and feel like you’re on vacation every day.