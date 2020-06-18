All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 9926 Ironhorse Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9926 Ironhorse Dr
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:38 AM

9926 Ironhorse Dr

9926 Ironhorse Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9926 Ironhorse Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Call (469) 518-0500 to schedule a showing. Our showings are done remotely, so please call our leasing department to schedule a time and obtain a code to the lockbox on the front door.

Applications are done online through our website at www.americanrealpm.com. Click ?view available properties? on the right side, select DFW from the drop down menu. FroAm there, find and select the listing for the property, clink the link to visit the listing page. Then you will see the ?apply online? link.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9926 Ironhorse Dr have any available units?
9926 Ironhorse Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 9926 Ironhorse Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9926 Ironhorse Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9926 Ironhorse Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9926 Ironhorse Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9926 Ironhorse Dr offer parking?
No, 9926 Ironhorse Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9926 Ironhorse Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9926 Ironhorse Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9926 Ironhorse Dr have a pool?
No, 9926 Ironhorse Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9926 Ironhorse Dr have accessible units?
No, 9926 Ironhorse Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9926 Ironhorse Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9926 Ironhorse Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9926 Ironhorse Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9926 Ironhorse Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Digit 1919
1919 S Akard St
Dallas, TX 75215
Upper E
6127 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
The Link on Maple
5219 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Parks at Walnut
10000 Walnut St
Dallas, TX 75243
Fifteen Forty
1540 Chenault St
Dallas, TX 75228
The Brownstones Townhome Apartments
13907 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75240
27TwentySeven
2727 Kings Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Modera Howell
3400 Howell Street
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University