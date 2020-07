Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Updated home on a friendly street in the heart of Midway Hollow. Kitchen has stainless appliances, granite counters, and carrara white marble island leading to dining. Original hardwoods in most rooms. Beautiful back yard with towering, mature pecan trees. Home will be available for move in the first part of October.