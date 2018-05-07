All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 13 2019 at 7:09 AM

9839 Crest Meadow Drive

9839 Crest Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9839 Crest Meadow Drive, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
This duplex offers lots of room and has been well maintained and beautifully updated. Includes a refrigerator, full size washer Dryer connections and a gas starter wood burning fireplace. The rear entry attached carport has 3 sides enclosed as well as a storage closet. Living room and Master bedroom have french doors that lead out to the secluded courtyard and patio. Landlord maintains the yard. This awesome home is convenient to North Park, dining and entertainment. Minutes to SMU. Don't miss out on this awesome home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9839 Crest Meadow Drive have any available units?
9839 Crest Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9839 Crest Meadow Drive have?
Some of 9839 Crest Meadow Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9839 Crest Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9839 Crest Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9839 Crest Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9839 Crest Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9839 Crest Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9839 Crest Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 9839 Crest Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9839 Crest Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9839 Crest Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 9839 Crest Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9839 Crest Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 9839 Crest Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9839 Crest Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9839 Crest Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.

