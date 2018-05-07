9839 Crest Meadow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport courtyard parking

This duplex offers lots of room and has been well maintained and beautifully updated. Includes a refrigerator, full size washer Dryer connections and a gas starter wood burning fireplace. The rear entry attached carport has 3 sides enclosed as well as a storage closet. Living room and Master bedroom have french doors that lead out to the secluded courtyard and patio. Landlord maintains the yard. This awesome home is convenient to North Park, dining and entertainment. Minutes to SMU. Don't miss out on this awesome home.