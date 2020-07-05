All apartments in Dallas
9837 Ontario Lane

Location

9837 Ontario Lane, Dallas, TX 75220
Midway Hollow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming one story home in midway hollow that has been updated beautifully. Light and bright home with hardwood floors throughout and fire place in the main living room. Large deck with beautiful trees out back off of the dining and kitchen area. Large backyard is fully fenced and home has a large two car garage with openers.

Pets must be approved and washer and dryer are included but will not be repaired if broken.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9837 Ontario Lane have any available units?
9837 Ontario Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9837 Ontario Lane have?
Some of 9837 Ontario Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9837 Ontario Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9837 Ontario Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9837 Ontario Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9837 Ontario Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9837 Ontario Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9837 Ontario Lane offers parking.
Does 9837 Ontario Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9837 Ontario Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9837 Ontario Lane have a pool?
No, 9837 Ontario Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9837 Ontario Lane have accessible units?
No, 9837 Ontario Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9837 Ontario Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9837 Ontario Lane has units with dishwashers.

