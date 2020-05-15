All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:17 AM

9804 San Lea Drive

9804 San Lea Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9804 San Lea Drive, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This quaint one story home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 1 living and 1 dining, situated on an oversized corner lot at San Lea Dr. and Oates. With all new appliances, HVAC, water heater and fresh paint inside and out, this home is not only charming but also energy efficient. The newly fenced yard also has an oversized concrete patio with pergola and rear gated parking as an added bonus. The accents of cedar and the red front door give this 1950's home a worm and inviting welcome home feeling.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9804 San Lea Drive have any available units?
9804 San Lea Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9804 San Lea Drive have?
Some of 9804 San Lea Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9804 San Lea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9804 San Lea Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9804 San Lea Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9804 San Lea Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9804 San Lea Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9804 San Lea Drive offers parking.
Does 9804 San Lea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9804 San Lea Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9804 San Lea Drive have a pool?
No, 9804 San Lea Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9804 San Lea Drive have accessible units?
No, 9804 San Lea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9804 San Lea Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9804 San Lea Drive has units with dishwashers.

