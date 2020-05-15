9804 San Lea Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning microwave

This quaint one story home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 1 living and 1 dining, situated on an oversized corner lot at San Lea Dr. and Oates. With all new appliances, HVAC, water heater and fresh paint inside and out, this home is not only charming but also energy efficient. The newly fenced yard also has an oversized concrete patio with pergola and rear gated parking as an added bonus. The accents of cedar and the red front door give this 1950's home a worm and inviting welcome home feeling.