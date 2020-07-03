All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
9803 Walnut Street
9803 Walnut Street

9803 Walnut Street
Location

9803 Walnut Street, Dallas, TX 75243

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fabulously designed, recently updated and move-in ready 2-level condo unit located in the heart of Richardson ISD. 5 minute drive from Richland College and LBJ. This unit features plenty of natural sunlight, architectural style, high ceilings, gorgeous outdoor views, granite in kitchen, wooden floors, new paint and carpet, wood burning fireplace to keep cozy, ceiling fans throughout. Nice sized outdoor patio to enjoy a nice breeze. Fridge, washer and dryer are included. Rest of furnishings can be included for extra $50 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9803 Walnut Street have any available units?
9803 Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9803 Walnut Street have?
Some of 9803 Walnut Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9803 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
9803 Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9803 Walnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 9803 Walnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9803 Walnut Street offer parking?
No, 9803 Walnut Street does not offer parking.
Does 9803 Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9803 Walnut Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9803 Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 9803 Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 9803 Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 9803 Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9803 Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9803 Walnut Street has units with dishwashers.

