9727 Whistler Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Nice 3 bed 2 bath two-story house. Downstairs has master bedroom with huge walk-in closet, one living and two dining areas. two more spacious bedrooms upstairs. Ceiling fans, garage door opener, separate utility room. Convenient to everything. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.com/properties/612654. Agent please schedule through CSS. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.