Dallas, TX
9727 Whistler Drive
Last updated September 27 2019 at 12:01 PM

9727 Whistler Drive

9727 Whistler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9727 Whistler Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Rylie

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice 3 bed 2 bath two-story house. Downstairs has master bedroom with huge walk-in closet, one living and two dining areas. two more spacious bedrooms upstairs. Ceiling fans, garage door opener, separate utility room. Convenient to everything. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.com/properties/612654. Agent please schedule through CSS. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9727 Whistler Drive have any available units?
9727 Whistler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9727 Whistler Drive have?
Some of 9727 Whistler Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9727 Whistler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9727 Whistler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9727 Whistler Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9727 Whistler Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9727 Whistler Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9727 Whistler Drive offers parking.
Does 9727 Whistler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9727 Whistler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9727 Whistler Drive have a pool?
No, 9727 Whistler Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9727 Whistler Drive have accessible units?
No, 9727 Whistler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9727 Whistler Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9727 Whistler Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

