9720 Faircloud Dr

Amenities
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Pleasant Grove includes ceiling fans, vinyl floor, W/D connections, central heat/air, a fenced-in backyard and a one-car garage. [SBH-B] The home is located near the bus line, Pleasant Grove Elementary School, Prairie Creek Branch Library, Popeyes, Pizza Patron, Speedy Cash, Walgreens, El Rio Grande Latin Market, and more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.
This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner.
Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to
abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible
for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an
application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying
security deposit.