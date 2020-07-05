All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 9720 Faircloud Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9720 Faircloud Dr
Last updated November 13 2019 at 8:33 AM

9720 Faircloud Dr

9720 Faircloud Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9720 Faircloud Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Pleasant Grove includes ceiling fans, vinyl floor, W/D connections, central heat/air, a fenced-in backyard and a one-car garage. [SBH-B] The home is located near the bus line, Pleasant Grove Elementary School, Prairie Creek Branch Library, Popeyes, Pizza Patron, Speedy Cash, Walgreens, El Rio Grande Latin Market, and more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner.
Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to
abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible
for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an
application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying
security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9720 Faircloud Dr have any available units?
9720 Faircloud Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9720 Faircloud Dr have?
Some of 9720 Faircloud Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9720 Faircloud Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9720 Faircloud Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9720 Faircloud Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9720 Faircloud Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9720 Faircloud Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9720 Faircloud Dr offers parking.
Does 9720 Faircloud Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9720 Faircloud Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9720 Faircloud Dr have a pool?
No, 9720 Faircloud Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9720 Faircloud Dr have accessible units?
No, 9720 Faircloud Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9720 Faircloud Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9720 Faircloud Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bell Bishop Arts
1836 W Davis St
Dallas, TX 75208
555 Ross
1777 N Record St
Dallas, TX 75202
Pinnacle Ridge
1310 N Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
Muse
3035 W Pentagon Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75233
The Zeke
1141 Easton Rd
Dallas, TX 75218
Hue at Cityplace
2403 N Washington Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Spring Parc
18250 Marsh Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Arpeggio Victory Park
2425 Victory Ave
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University