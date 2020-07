Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Rare opportunity to lease a 3 bed, 2 bath, full 2 car garage home in Ash Creek Estates. Upgrades include renovated eat-in kitchen, new cedar fence, new ac unit and ductwork, and new water heater. This home also features a large backyard oasis with covered patio, 2 living areas, and hardwoods throughout. Superb location with easy access to White Rock Lake, the Arboretum, and Downtown Dallas. A gem you don't want to miss!