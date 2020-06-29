9680 Limestone Dr.

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully Updated 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home Available For Rent Now! - Beautifully updated home features a remodeled kitchen with stone countertops, new appliances, and new cabinets. Updates throughout include new floors, new paint, remodeled bathrooms, new light fixtures and new windows. Great private backyard with gate access to driveway.



For more details on application requirements, please visit us at (www.verdei.co) and select the Application Screening Criteria link under the Tenants menu. To apply for a property, select the Vacancies link, find the property, and click the Apply Now button.



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, please verify everything.



(RLNE5354295)