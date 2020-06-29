All apartments in Dallas
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:14 AM

9680 Limestone Dr.

9680 Limestone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9680 Limestone Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully Updated 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home Available For Rent Now! - Beautifully updated home features a remodeled kitchen with stone countertops, new appliances, and new cabinets. Updates throughout include new floors, new paint, remodeled bathrooms, new light fixtures and new windows. Great private backyard with gate access to driveway.

For more details on application requirements, please visit us at (www.verdei.co) and select the Application Screening Criteria link under the Tenants menu. To apply for a property, select the Vacancies link, find the property, and click the Apply Now button.

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, please verify everything.

(RLNE5354295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9680 Limestone Dr. have any available units?
9680 Limestone Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 9680 Limestone Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9680 Limestone Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9680 Limestone Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9680 Limestone Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 9680 Limestone Dr. offer parking?
No, 9680 Limestone Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 9680 Limestone Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9680 Limestone Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9680 Limestone Dr. have a pool?
No, 9680 Limestone Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 9680 Limestone Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9680 Limestone Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9680 Limestone Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9680 Limestone Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9680 Limestone Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9680 Limestone Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

